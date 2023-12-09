Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury collaboration is a striking example of how creativity and heritage can come together in the sneaker world. Happy99, known for its 3D shoe concepts on social media, has evolved into a significant design studio. This collaboration with Reebok, a well-established sportswear brand, represents a significant step for both entities.

Happy99's growth from a small project to a key player in the design industry is remarkable. Based in New York City’s Chinatown, the studio now finds itself completing a full circle with this partnership with Reebok.

The collaboration comes at a time when Reebok is expanding into the metaverse, adding a modern twist to its legacy.

The much-awaited Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury will go on sale on December 15 at happy99.online. On December 22, it will be available globally at reebok.com and other retailers. These sneakers, which retail for $250 USD, blend modern design with classic aesthetics.

Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury will be available from December 15

The Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury stands out with its two distinct colorways: “Purple/Midnight/Earth” and “Boulder Grey/Mint.” The inspiration from 1990s video games and anime is evident, creating a nostalgic yet fresh look.

The materials used – Cordura, suede, synthetic – maintain the integrity of Steven Smith's original design from 1995 while adding a contemporary flair.

Dominic Lopez, co-founder of Happy99, notes the unique design elements. The sneakers showcase a sharp silhouette paired with the Pump bladder's bubbly facade, creating a visually appealing contrast. Additionally, the inclusion of a ripstop gaiter adds height and texture, enhancing the overall design.

A Look into Happy99 and Reebok's History

The collaboration between Happy99 and Reebok is more than just a fusion of designs, it's a union of histories. Happy99 began as a social media side project, showcasing 3D shoe designs, and has now become a significant design studio.

Reebok, with its rich heritage in sportswear, brings a depth of experience and tradition to this partnership. Their venture into the metaverse is a leap into the future, marrying the past with the present in this collaboration.

The Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury honors the legacy of the Instapump Fury design by Steven Smith, a classic that has stood the test of time.

This partnership is not just about producing a new sneaker; it celebrates the evolution and potential of sneaker design, blending history with contemporary trends. The Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury is a testament to the power of collaboration in the sneaker industry.

Available initially on happy99.online from December 15 and then globally from December 22, including on reebok.com, these sneakers offer a unique blend of the past and present. At $250, they are not just shoes but a piece of history and innovation.

This collaboration showcases how two distinct entities can come together to create something truly special. The Happy99 x Reebok Instapump Fury is more than just footwear, it's a symbol of how far the sneaker industry has come and a hint at the exciting directions it is headed.