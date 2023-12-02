Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The much-anticipated Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers have caught the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Berlin-based Solebox, known for its innovative collaborations, has joined forces with the iconic British sportswear brand Reebok to create a masterpiece. This collaboration has resulted in a unique silhouette that pays homage to Reebok's rich history in sports footwear.

The design ethos behind the sneakers emphasizes subtlety and minimalism. Exterior branding is intentionally understated, with logos and lettering color-matched to seamlessly integrate with the overall silhouette, ensuring a low-profile yet distinct presence.

The sneakers will be available on December 9 on Solebox's official website and all of its retail locations. Fans are eagerly awaiting the price, which is still unknown.

Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers will be released on December 9

Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers (Image via Solebox)

The sneakers boast a unique co-branding, printed in white on the heel of the cork insole, surrounded by a cozy terry cloth lining. This blend of materials not only provides comfort but also adds a touch of luxury to the sneakers.

The Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage is more than a fashion statement; it's a testament to comfort. The cork insole, a standout feature, offers both support and a unique aesthetic.

Coupled with the terry cloth lining, it ensures that comfort isn't sacrificed for style. The choice of materials reflects a deep understanding of what sneaker enthusiasts look for: durability, comfort, and design.

Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers (Image via Solebox)

History of the Brands

Solebox, founded in Berlin in the early 2000s, swiftly rose to prominence in the global sneaker community. It started as a small, independent store, passionate about bringing unique and limited-edition footwear to its customers.

Over the years, Solebox has become renowned for its exclusive collaborations with major footwear brands, creating designs that blend contemporary style with a unique twist.

Its approach to sneaker retail is rooted in a deep appreciation for street culture and a keen eye for emerging trends. This approach has helped Solebox establish itself as a leading name in the sneaker world, known for its innovative projects and commitment to quality.

Today, Solebox operates several stores across Europe, each offering a curated selection of footwear and apparel, embodying the essence of urban fashion.

Reebok's story began in 1958 in Bolton, England, when it was founded by Joe and Jeff Foster, grandsons of J.W. Foster, a pioneer in running shoes. Deriving the name after an African gazelle, the brand started creating professional running shoes.

Soon, Reebok became a household name, particularly in the United States, with revolutionary products like the Freestyle sneaker.

The Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage pays homage to famous tennis shoes from the 1980s, emulating a timeless style. The sneakers have a clean, all-white leather top that is accented with pastel green embellishments on the tongue, heel, and outsole.

Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers (Image via Solebox)

The cream nuances on the nylon tongue, outsole, and laces further enhance its vintage appeal. The design is carefully crafted to maintain a sleek and elegant look, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

The Solebox x Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers are a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary design. This collaboration stands as a tribute to the enduring appeal of 1980s tennis shoes, reimagined for today's fashion-conscious consumer.

The sneakers are set to be a coveted item for collectors and casual wearers alike, embodying a timeless elegance that transcends trends.

The sneaker world is anticipating what is sure to be a huge addition to both Solebox and Reebok's legacies with its December 9 release.