"Harassment and obsession": Drake seeks legal action against alleged stalker

As per a TMZ report, Drake has applied for protection from a stalker who has allegedly threatened to harm the rapper and his family. The publication reported that the 35-year-old Canadian rapper sought a temporary restraining order against the woman who had allegedly been stalking him since 2017.

The court documents also outlined the woman’s questionable defamation lawsuit against the Hotline Bling singer, claiming $4 billion in damages. She recently filed a restraining order of her own against the rapper.

According to legal documents filed by Drake’s lawyers, the woman trespassed on to his property in 2017 and has been threatening him ever since. Furthermore, the papers claimed that the woman reportedly sent him an email wherein she asked the rapper to “put a bullet through his head.”

What are Drake’s claims against his alleged stalker?

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Drake stated that he feared for his and his family’s safety. The legal documents reportedly mentioned that the rapper felt that the woman had endangered his well-being with her “harassment and obsession.”

The 29-year-old woman, identified as Mesha Collins by multiple publications, reportedly sent him threatening emails. In the emails, she reportedly wished him dead. He added:

“I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.”

A brief timeline of the controversy

In 2017, Collins was accused of trespassing on to the Canadian artist’s Hidden Hills, California home, the Yolo estate. However, the rapper was apparently not present in his home at the time. Police found the woman in one of the rooms with beverages that she allegedly took from the singer-songwriter’s home.

At the time, Drake reportedly did not press any charges. However, in 2021, the South Carolina native pressed charges against the rapper. In a declaration reported by RadarOnline, the Toronto native addressed her counter-lawsuit, saying:

“I understand that [Collins] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017.”

The rapper has denied claims of having prior knowledge of the woman’s identity. Meanwhile, Collins reportedly tried to file her case — which was dismissed the previous year — against the artist again. She sought to renew the previous lawsuit, which stated that the rapper had defamed her by expressing his public opinion about the girl. However, the rapper never publicly revealed her identity.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee