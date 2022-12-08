Harry Kane: 5 best football boots worn by the English player

Harry Kane is in contention to be Europe's best goal scorer. He is one of the Premier League's best goal scorers with 12 goals in 15 games this season. He has established himself as a fantastic football player.

The English goalscorer has scored his way through his football career to gain a position among the Premier League's top forwards. However, just like in Harry Kane's football career, there have been many transitions in his choice of football boots.

Here is a list of the top five football boots that Harry Kane wore through his career.

The Hypervenom III 'Gold' and Four other Sneakers Worn by Harry Kane

1) Nike Phantom GT2 'Shockwave'

Harry Kane wore the Nike Phantom GT2 'Shockwave' in the Black/Metallic Platinum/Green Strike" Colourway at the 2018 football World Cup held in Russia. More preciously in Spurs' defeat to Manchester United.

As for the construction of this, Harry Kane's Nike Phantom GT2 'Shockwave' design features new off-centre lacing that delivers you a neat striker zone, while the cleat is covered in Nike All Conditions Control. This enabled clean touches regardless of the weather conditions.

The design features are inspired by the shockwaves that release from the core. Moreover, shades of green cut right across the black upper, creating a highly intense look.

2) Nike Phantom GT "Golden Boot"

Nike gave Harry Kane a unique edition pair of Phantom GT after he won the Premier League "Golden Boot" title in 2020/21. We first saw them in May 2021, when he was awarded the label on the field during Spurs' final league match of the season. Harry Kane then wore them to England's pre-Euro 2020 training camp, where he wore them several times before the tournament.

The Nike Phantom GT "Golden Boot" is designed with a white base and essential blue and gold highlights, creating the perfect look for Nike's agility-style official launch. They also commemorated his three Golden Boot victories by placing the dates and golden shoe contours just beneath the ankle.

However, football fans have speculated whether Kane will wear them in competitive games, displaying them on big platforms. He hasn't worn them since, and they appear to be retired.

3) Nike Phantom Venom Bright Mango

In terms of outlook, the Phantom Venom is inspired by the Hypervenom boot series, while the design is reminiscent of the old-school Total 90 boots. Phantom Venom is all about providing the appropriate tools to a ruthless finisher who takes pleasure in doing it with accuracy.

Kane benefited from Phantom Venom's sock-like fit thanks to its ultra-thin and multilayered Flyknit upper. The boots have a soft honeycomb toe box with a rubbery matte texture for additional ball grip and thirteen small elevated ridges on the top of the instep that increase in length from top to bottom to provide more precision and power to strikes.

The striking surface was increased by an elastic cover on the bottom half of the laces. The Hyperreactive outsole was formed of nylon with chevron studs on the outer surface, providing consistency and momentum. Kane was more agile when going to spaces thanks to the soleplate's multi-directional Pebax linings.

4) Nike Hypervenom Play Ice

With the Nike Hypervenom Play Ice, football fans witnessed a milestone in Kane's career around 2017. Kane scored a hat-trick against Southampton in the Nike Hypervenom Play Ice, while also breaking the record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year.

The Hypervenom is made of a single piece of stitched Flyknit. The hyper-reactive outsole offers an intriguing blend of movability, toughness, and flexibility. Moreover, the black/dark icy blue colourway gives the extra edge to the football boots.

5) Nike Hypervenom III 'Gold'

Kane was rewarded with a golden finish to a prolific summer after inspiring a revitalized England at the 2018 World Cup. Nike paid tribute to the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot champion with a special edition of Hypervenom Phantom III.

The boot has been completely tailored for Harry Kane, with premium paint and unique patterns. A tonal St.George's sign is complemented by the England National Team badge, and the words 'Lane, Lion, Leader' printed on the boot's instep. Kane's growth is symbolized by the alliterate phrase. Beginning with Ridgeway Rovers, his career has progressed from humble beginnings to the elite world stage.

These are the top five football boots worn by the English prodigy Harry Kane. Let us know in the comment section which one you liked the most.

