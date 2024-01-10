“Having fun on the high level”: Internet reacts to Benny the Butcher’s video of betting and smoking with The Game & Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, the American rapper and songwriter, was seen in an Instagram video on Monday, January 8, 2024, with The Game, Benny the Butcher, and other rappers. They were playing dice and smoking at Snoop's compound.

Both The Game and Snoop Dogg have been in separate gangs in their early years before their careers took off. The video of them spending time together has recently gone viral as The Butcher is a former Bloods gang member while the latter was a member of Crips, as per Hip Hop Dx.

While many netizens joked and celebrated so many rappers socializing, Daz Dillinger, a fellow record producer, allegedly threw shade on the group. One fan quipped the people present were allegedly high by smoking weed.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of smoking and cannabis. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Snoop Dogg, The Game, and other rappers spotted smoking and playing dice together

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, was one of the best-known figures in gangsta rap in the 1990s. He is the epitome of West Coast hip-hop culture for many fans. The rapper was born on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California, United States.

On January 8, 2024, Dogg invited several rappers, including Benny the Butcher, The Game, Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and Jay Worthy, to his compound. Benny uploaded a video on his Instagram of the group betting on a table.

All the rappers were allegedly smoking weed/and or cigarettes in the video. There was a professional camera with a crew member recording the gambling table filled with 100-dollar bills, alcohol, and chips, as per Hip Hop Dx. This led to netizens believing that the socializing was part of a music video.

Snoop Dogg's cousin, Daz Dillinger, who not only featured on Snoop’s landmark debut Doggystyle but is also his cousin, reacted to the post by simply commenting: “LOL.” Fans believe he was dissing the rapper, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

The clip has since gone viral, and many fans quipped about Snoop Dogg's love for weed, as he has been spotted smoking in many videos throughout his career.

Snoop took the internet by surprise in October 2023 when he spoke about giving up smoking. However, he soon revealed that it was a clever advertising move for the Solo Stove firepit company's website with the headline, "Go smokeless with Snoop Dogg," as per NBC News.

Others also questioned why so many rappers were spending time together. Some of the reactions are given below:

Daz Dillinger addressed his rift with Snoop Dogg in a video posted on Instagram around one month ago. He said:

"Me and Snoop been feuding for a little bit because the older cousin trying to punk the little cousin, but I’m not going for that sh*t ’cause I beat n*gg*s up for you. You don’t beat n*gg*s up for me, cuz."

As per Hip Hop Dx, it is unclear what prompted the pair to cut ties with each other, but Dogg addressed their relationship in 2013, saying:

"I had to cut out family members. Me and my cousin Daz fell out before. When me and him fell out it was like, I taught you everything you know. I put you in the game. And you go against me? But that’s what the laws of the game do."

Snoop, The Game, and Benny the Butcher have not stated why they had decided to have a gathering in his compound. However, as per Hip Hop Dx, Snoop Dogg and Big Hit have put together a new song seemingly called Blood Cuzzins, produced by Hit-Boy, the release date of which is yet to be revealed.