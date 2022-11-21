HBO's upcoming documentary on basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal is set to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT. The documentary chronicles the life and career of O'Neal as it focuses on his rise to fame, sporting achievements, and the numerous facets of his personal life.

The docuseries is helmed by Robert Alexander, who also serves as one of the series' executive producers. Alexander's other credits include The Shop and A Man Named Scott.

HBO's Shaq will feature several "revealing interviews" of the basketball legend with many famed NBA personalities

Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

HBO released the official trailer for Shaq on November 14, 2022. The video opened on an intriguing note, with Shaquille O'Neal saying:

''People also say, 'What do you want your legacy to be?' I wanna be known as one of the great.''

The trailer then briefly sheds light on the legendary basketball player's life as it shows footage from various matches as well as interviews with Shaquille and various others.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping tone and creates an air of mystery and intrigue around O'Neal as it delves deep into the various aspects of his highly successful and eventful life. Here's the official synopsis of the docuseries, according to HBO:

''Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, the docuseries will explore the many intriguing aspects of O'Neal's life. It will focus on his prime years as an NBA star and his rise as a pop culture icon while also exploring his upbringing, family, and various personal relationships.

Viewers can look forward to several interviews from many prominent NBA personalities like Penny Hardaway, Dennis Scott, Dwyane Wade, Brian Shaw, Rick Fox, Derek Fisher, and many more. Regarding the docuseries, Shaquille O'Neal said in a statement (obtained via Variety):

''We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.''

Fans can expect to see an intimate and nuanced portrait of the basketball legend as it showcases his grit, determination, and hunger to succeed and excel at the highest level of the sport. Moreover, the docuseries also promises fascinating insights into his life off the court, depicting the kind of impact that O'Neal had on the NBA.

You can watch HBO's upcoming sports documentary, Shaq, this Wednesday at 9 pm ET/PT.

