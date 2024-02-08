"He got the bag and now he's Diddy": Homeless man Alonzo Douglas Hebron who received $400K in donations, accused of being a serial abuser

Alonzo Douglas Hebron is a homeless man featured in a heartbreaking TikTok video posted by a college student on Thursday, February 1, eventually receiving a whopping $400,000 in donations. However, a Fox 5 investigation revealed that the man has a pervasive and violent criminal history along with multiple prison records.

Alonzo's criminal history consists of multiple assaults, robberies, and also a stabbing. One victim, who even had security footage of Alonzo assaulting her, gave testimony to Fox 5. Social media users had mixed reactions to the revelation as some felt like the victim and the news was racially motivated, and others criticized the ones who felt that way. One Instagram user commented:

Social media users had mixed reactions to the revelation (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens have mixed reactions to Alonzo Douglas's checkered past

On February 1, Washington D.C college student and intern Sanai Graden posted a TikTok video of her helping Alonzo Douglas Hebron, a homeless man who had asked her for tea. She wound up spending the day with him, even getting him his cancer medication and a nice hotel room to stay in. The TikTok instantly went viral, amassing over 31 million views on the platform.

This led to the creating of a GoFundMe dedicated to Alonzo that crossed $400,000 in donations. However, the latest report from FOX 5 revealed that the homeless man had a violent past riddled with criminal records and prison time. Department of Justice records uncovered by the outlet told that Alonzo faced a 5-year prison spell in 2012 for stabbing someone in the neck with a screwdriver.

Video footage from back in 2020 revealed a homeless man putting a scarf over the head of a woman sleeping outside D.C's Foundry United Methodist Church and beating her up. The victim, who woke up in a hospital later with no recollection of the incident, came forward to Fox 5 and identified her assaulter to be none other than Alonzo himself.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the revelation of Alonzo Douglas' past. Many social media users thought that people dug up dirt on Alonzo Douglas because of his skin color and claimed that the victim came forth because of the money. Others condemned the people who said so and pointed out that the man was an assaulter with proof.

Here are a few reactions to The Neighbourhood Talk's Instagram post on the subject:

Netizens had mixed reactions to the revelation (Image via Instagram/Neighbourhood Talk)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the revelation (Image via Instagram/Neighbourhood Talk)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the revelation (Image via Instagram/Neighbourhood Talk)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the revelation (Image via Instagram/Neighbourhood Talk)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the revelation (Image via Instagram/Neighbourhood Talk)

Alonzo's assault victim called the homeless man a "sociopath" without a sense of remorse and also claimed that he was well-known in the homeless community for being dangerous. The recovering alcoholic, now 18 months sober, said that she was "heartbroken" after seeing Alonzo Douglas' viral video. She told the outlet,

"First of all – kudos to the woman who did this. She meant well, and I do applaud her for that. I know it was a lot of work for her to do so, but portraying him as something he just simply isn’t…"

D.C. court records showed that Alonzo Douglas was released to a halfway house in June last year but escaped and was captured again. The victim asked the question of why he was still on the street and how many people he would have to hurt before he was locked up. She told the outlet,

"He will not stop. I don’t know what they’re waiting for."

GoFundMe officials told Fox 5 that they were working with the campaign organizer and that over $400,000 in donations were being "held safe."

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE