“A clever business move”: Fans react as the roster of celebrities grows with Jin’s limited alcohol collection following Shin Dong-yeop's mention

BTS' Jin recently showcased what a skilled professional he is. The roster of recipients of his renowned "Honey Jar of Butterfly" alcohol has notably expanded, well-known comedian Shin Dong-yeop shared via YouTube. This alcohol is allegedly crafted by the BTS member for his reported upcoming brand, a venture expected to materialize after his military service. The brand is anticipated to offer a beverage suitable for a broad audience.

During an episode on his personal YouTube channel, Shin, seated alongside other guests, recounted the tale of Jin gifting him, not just one but two bottles of this special alcohol. This gesture left everyone in a happy shock. As fans caught wind of this narrative, they hailed him for his marketing strategy and foresaw him as a prospective and accomplished entrepreneur in the making.

BTS' Jin gifts handcrafted traditional liquor to Shin Dong-yeop; fans call him "a marketing genius"

Jang Ki-ha Kadega is a South Korean web entertainment show where the host, Jang Ki-ha, invites various guests for candid conversations. At times, they share shocking or interesting revelations while enjoying drinks. The show combines elements of casual interviews and the atmosphere of friends getting together to share stories over a drink.

In episode 26, titled Shocking Confessions While Drinking, the host of this episode, Shin Dong-yeop, revealed a unique gift received from Jin of BTS. In the episode, Shin Dong-yup proudly revealed a traditional liquor, lovingly named the "Honey Jar of Butterfly," gifted to him by the BTS star. He shared,

"I got this from Baek Jang-won hyung because you guys were coming."

Shin Dong-yeop revealed that the singer, due to his military commitments, had gifted this particular item to him through the hands of popular Korean chef Baek Jang-won.

He then unveiled more about the traditional liquor, saying,

"BTS' Jin has had a keen interest in alcohol for a long time. Consequently, he sought out a master craftsman to create this particular liquor. I'm not selling it, but he gifted me two bottles, so I brought them here."

Those who tasted the traditional liquor said,

"It possesses a flavor suitable for a traditional liquor pairing course."

Main host Jang Ki-ha also appraised it as,

"A taste that requires no accompaniments."

The recognition by Shin Dong-yeop, a respected celebrity, and other Korean personalities for the Bangtan Hyung, his craftsmanship, and skillfully subtle marketing strategy even before launching the alleged brand became a source of pride for all BTS fans.

With Shin Dong-yeop joining the exclusive list of esteemed celebrities who have received this special alcohol from Jin, the roster has expanded. The other recipients on this list include J-hope, Park Seoham, Myung Wook, Park Rodam, Chef Lee Yeon Bok, Manager Hobum Song, Lee Sangyeob, Park Myungsoo, and more, whose names are not confirmed.

Fans eagerly anticipate Jin's alleged new venture as he approaches his military discharge in just four months. They are excited to witness what unfolds, especially as he becomes the first BTS member to complete his mandatory military service.