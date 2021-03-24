"He's got no room to talk": Twitter calls out Bryce Hall over his alleged dig at David Dobrik

Bryce Hall posted a tweet where he alluded to the controversy surrounding David Dobrik.

the people who look the cleanest to the public eye / media are ALWAYS the most disgusting fucks 🤷🏼‍♂️ take it from someone in the industry — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 23, 2021

david dobrik and dom are going to jail party!!!! pic.twitter.com/HcqIAILIKC — FREE BRITNEY! (@y2knee) March 23, 2021

aka david dobrik — Dfgdrthgdf (@dfgdrthgdf) March 23, 2021

The tweets appear to be in reference to David Dobrik’s newfound controversies. Before former members of David Dobrik's YouTube Vlog Squad started speaking out against him, he was thought of as one of the kindest YouTubers on the platform. Bryce Hall seemed to be referring to this when he wrote:

“the people who look the cleanest to the public eye / media are ALWAYS the most disgusting fucks...”

Fans responded to the original tweet by pointing out that he has done wrong in the past. Aside from breaking COVID guidelines, Hall has made headlines for being charged with hosting a party during his quarantine and, allegedly, cheating on Addison Rae in Las Vegas.

says you — (ノ_＜) (@pawsunoo) March 23, 2021

exactly — jen (@jennifer_horan8) March 23, 2021

Whoa whoa whoa, did u just call out ur gf?!?! — random (@random_replys0) March 23, 2021

Users who pointed out all of this told Bryce Hall he did not have the right to judge. Bryce’s second tweet seems to absolve himself of any judgment he may have shown from his first. He stated that he wasn't referring to anyone in particular, so posting it for no reason seems odd.

this tweet wasn’t directed at anyone, this is just something to remember https://t.co/CWtRyzykrU — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 23, 2021

Given the timing and specifics of the tweet, it does seem to be referring to the David Dobrik controversy. However, if he claims otherwise, it could just be about something entirely different.

Bryce Hall could have been talking about the Lopez Brothers in his tweet

Tony Lopez and Ondreaz Lopez were some of the top TikTok stars and even friends of Bryce Hall. This is not the case anymore since they were accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with minors. Recently, Tony Lopez posted a tweet about his old friends deserting him during his controversy.

TODAY IN SHADE: Tony Lopez, who is currently being sued for allegedly having inappropriate contact with 2 minors, seemingly shades the influencers who dropped him and his brother Ondreaz as a result of the allegations saying “trust me they ain’t no better.” pic.twitter.com/HnkGH5JhlX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 3, 2021

Tony Lopez posted:

“They only care about their ‘views’ and ‘reputation’. Trust me, they ain’t no better.

There are some similarities between this tweet and the one that was posted by Bryce Hall. Perhaps they are referencing one another. Nobody can be sure until the reason for the tweet is made clear.

