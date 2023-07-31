"He's just chilling. Leave him alone": Viral video of bear in California swimming pool sparks frenzy online

A bear was recently spotted beating the heat by taking a dip in a Burbank, California swimming pool on July 28, 2023. The video of the animal enjoying its pool day was shared by the Burbank Police Department on Facebook.

The viral video showcases a brown bear sitting at the corner of a swimming pool. The animal occasionally looks at the person recording the video but then goes back to minding its own business. "I don't blame him," someone is heard saying in the background.

The Burbank police responded to calls by individuals who claimed that they saw a large animal wandering around Burbank hillsides on Friday. Police arrived at a Burbank hillside residence only to find the animal relaxing in the pool. The police revealed in a statement that after a short dip, the animal left the swimming pool, climbed over the property's fence, and headed for a tree.

On, Friday, July 28, the Burbank Police Department posted a video of the animal in the pool on their official Facebook account and wrote:

"This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off."

The video went viral and was reposted on multiple social media and video-sharing platforms. The clip sent netizens into a frenzy as they reacted to the bizarre yet cute situation. Individuals stated that the animal was just cooling off and wasn't being a hassle to anybody so it was in everyone's best interest to just let him be.

Netizens react to the viral video of the bear

The Burbank Police Department's original post amassed over 24,000 views and was reposted across different platforms. On Youtube, a re-post by Sky News went on to receive over 20,000 views.

Netizens adored the video and took to the comments section of Sky News' Youtube post to react to the same. Individuals stated that it was only natural and fair for the animal to be escaping the heat. People wanted the animal to be left alone as it was not causing any harm.

Bear safety measures

Along with the video, the Burbank Police Department also provided a link to the department's safety tips. These are the six tips provided by the department:

Never feed or approach bears: This may teach the animals to approach homes for food and getting too close may force it to defend itself.

Clean and store grills: Individuals must clean and get rid of all food particles from their grills. They must store them in an area secure from animals.

Secure food, garbage, and recycling: This must be done as food odors may attract animals.

Keep dogs leashed: It is important to keep dogs leashed when out for a walk and stop them from barking at the animals.

Remove bird feeders and pet food: People must try to feed pets indoors and store the food where the animals can't smell it as they are also attracted to bird seed.

Carry bear spray: This is an effective way to deter aggressive animals.

Wandering bears are not an uncommon sight in Burbank. There are around 25,000-30,000 in and around the areas near Burbank and Los Angeles, their sightings increasing as more human settlements push against the forest.