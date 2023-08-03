Netflix is set to release Saudi's live-action comedy thriller, Head to Head or Ras B Ras, this Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). Directed by Malik Nejer, best known for his Saudi Arabian animated series, Masameer County, the film is set in Bathaikha and follows a chauffeur who gets entwined in a world of crime after encountering a retired crime lord.

The official synopsis, as per IMDb states:

"Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure."

Head to Head is produced by Abdulaziz Almuzaini’s new production studio, Sirb, in collaboration with executive producer Jasim Buheji. Moreover, Nejer makes his directorial debut with the feature film as screenwriter Abdulaziz Al-Muzaini pens an action-filled comical script.

Head to Head revolves around an unlikely pair of a chauffeur and a mechanic on a dangerous mission

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Head to Head last month, giving insights into the eccentric comedy thriller that digs into the crime world and promises a hilarious viewing experience, peppered with catastrophic and life-threatening elements.

Malik Nejer's film takes place in the bizarre world of Bathaikha and follows a series of unfortunate events surrounding a clumsy chauffeur named Darwish (Adel Redwan), who unknowingly picks up a retired crime lord from the airport and is then relentlessly pursued by the gang for the safe return of the old man.

The events that follow are life-changing and catastrophic for Darwish, Abu Ghadrah (Ziyad Alamri) and Fayadh (Abdulaziz Alshehri), the new CEO of Sheikhs' chauffeur limo company. The three struggle to mislead the gang members and try to convince them that the crime lord is still alive.

The first few scenes of the trailer depict the setting for the Sheikhs' chauffeur limo company, along with the principal characters. One of them picks up a call from a mysterious someone. The call is concerning an old man they picked up from the airport. They are tasked with delivering him to Bathaikha in half an hour, in exchange for the safety of their own people.

What follows is a hilarious adventure and the two questionable partners find a way to make the situation a beneficial one.

With a high-class criminal like the "King of Diamonds" in their hands, they expect to make millions in cash. But their lives are about to turn upside down once the gang gets involved and they nearly get killed.

More about the cast of Head to Head on Netflix

Although the specified roles remain uncertain, here is a full cast list for Netflix's Saudi film Head to Head:

Abdulaziz Alshehri

Adel Radwan

Mohammad Alqass

Ida Alkusay

Zyad Alamri

Hesham Alhosawi

Ahmed Kaabi

Saleh Alkhalaqi

Riad Alsalhani

Saifalhaq Tabanjeh

Nawaf Alsulaiman

Fahad Alowaymir

Khalid Almjaiwil

Head to Head premieres on Netflix this August 3, 2023.