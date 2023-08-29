Heart of Invictus on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

A new mini series, titled Heart of Invictus, is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 30, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.

The documentary follows the lives of those servicemen and women who sustained injuries while on duty. It will provide a deeper insight into the lives of these people as they prepare for the Invictus Games, an athletic competition that invites all veterans and service personnel who have gone through these challenges.

The official synopsis of the miniseries, as per Netflix, reads:

"Follow a group of competitors, from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague."

The documentary is directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, acclaimed for his work on numerous projects including The Lost Forest, The Phantom, The White Helmets, From Devil's Breath, and Evelyn, among others.

Heart of Invictus promises to be an inspiring watch for viewers

At the start of the trailer for Heart of Invictus, the narrator asks:

"When you were a soldier, what did it mean to you?"

A provocative line that effectively pulls the audience into the personal narratives of the wounded or ailing service members. The photographs and snippets that follow depict military personnel from several countries adjusting to the new circumstances.

The trailer sees them using wheelchairs, artificial limbs, and hospital beds as they convey their pain and suffering in their interviews. But, despite their difficulties, the veterans are determined to overcome these challenges.

The trailer then gives glimpses of how these men and women prepare for the Invictus Games and sees them discussing how the competition has given them a renewed sense of identity and belonging. The same sentiment is echoed by the narrator, who says:

"The Invictus Games are not about what caused the injury, but about the recovery and how to be a part of the community again."

The assertion serves as a reminder that the event is more than just a competition in athletics. They aim to provide military personnel with an opportunity to rediscover their purpose and connect with a community of people who have been through the same challenges.

As the trailer comes to an end, the narrator says:

"You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength."

This is a potent testament to the fortitude and bravery of military athletes competing in the Games. Their ailments or wounds do not define them, rather it is their tenacity and determination that makes them who they are.

Will Prince Harry appear in Heart of Invictus?

Prince Harry (Image via Getty)

Ever since Netflix announced the miniseries, fans have been speculating whether the founder of the competition, Prince Harry, would be making an appearance in the show.

Much to the excitement of fans, Variety confirmed that the former royal family member would be making an appearance in Heart of Invictus, and will also serve as an executive producer for the same.

It will be interesting to see how Prince Harry's involvement in the Games' foundation will be explored, given that he has recently been subjected to backlash from fans who claimed that he is "abandoning" his royal duties by appearing in television shows.

Heart of Invictus premieres on Netflix on August 30, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.