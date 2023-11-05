Heartland season 17 episode 6 first look sees Amy running into an old friend

On Sunday, November 5, Heartland season 17 episode 6 is scheduled to air. The upcoming episode, like all the others, will be released at 7 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem. As of now, the ongoing season reportedly has ten episodes in total.

It means four more episodes are remaining, including the sixth one, before the season finale airs on December 3, 2023. However, no confirmed update on the episode count is available for now.

Meanwhile, episode 5 of Heartland season 17, titled How to Say Goodbye, aired on October 29, 2023, intriguing viewers' interest with its sizzling but dormant chemistry between Nathan Pryce Jr. and Amy Fleming.

Heartland season 17 episode 6 is titled Heat of the Moment

Nathan’s first interaction with Amy happened in episode 3 of season 17. After the fifth episode took their possibly budding relationship further, it is expected that in Heartland season 17 episode 6, titled Heat of the Moment, they might come close.

If Caleb Evans Odell allows it, that is. He can't, however, stop Amy from dating or getting engaged to someone else because, although they were a couple a few years ago, they aren't dating. Undoubtedly, there is a softness between the two, but Caleb’s appearance in the recent episodes of season 7 has left Amy Fleming conflicted.

The entry of the charming Nathan Pryce Jr. and the subtle hints that he likes Amy, on the other hand, have piqued the curiosity of viewers. They ran into one another in episodes 3 through 5, and the first look at Heartland season 17 episode 6 establishes that a chance meeting will bring new challenges for Amy.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of episode 6, shared by the Heartland team, reads:

“At the competition, Amy has a run-in with an old friend that leads to heartache. Jack and Lisa prove they can be adventurous. Katie stands up for herself when Ellie and Brandon push her too far.”

Now, who this “old friend” is remains a matter of mystery, especially since there is a “heartache” involved. Among Nathan and Caleb, the likelihood of the latter being the “old friend” is higher since he has a long history with Amy.

As mentioned earlier, the two dated after Caleb asked Amy out in season 2, but their relationship took a hit when he allowed Ashley Stanton to stay at his trailer and hid the fact from his then-girlfriend. Caleb using Amy to make Ty envious was also disliked by the latter, but she ignored it. She could not, however, disregard Caleb and Ashley’s time together.

After that, they never reconciled as lovers but remained friends. Caleb went on to marry and divorce both Ashley and Cassandra Fay, who works as a veterinarian at the Hudson Vet Clinic. There is speculation that Caleb and Amy may remain friends only, while Nathan and Amy might become their new love interests.

Helmed by Michelle Morgan and penned by Ken Craw, Heartland season 17 episode 6, titled Heat of the Moment, will hit CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, November 5, at 7 p.m.