Heartland season 17 episode 6 release date and time

Heartland season 17 episode 6 is set to be released on November 5, 2023. Like all previous episodes of the Canadian family drama, the upcoming episode will also air exclusively in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem. For international viewers, Netflix is one of the viable options, but reports state that Heartland season 17 will surely arrive on the streamer, but not before 2025.

As for the US, they might have to wait further, as Netflix will most likely begin streaming season 16 in June 2024, and season 17 will come after that. So, set the clock for 2025. There are other alternatives, though.

Up TV and Up Faith & Family may host season 17 in May or June of 2024 for the US audience. The earlier season aired from October 2022 to February this year on CBC and arrived on the network for viewers in the US in June 2023.

Netflix US and Netflix France are, however, yet to air Heartland season 16. That aside, the series is also streamed on other platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Heartland season 17 episode 6 may take Amy’s story further

Heartland season 17 episode 6, which has been titled Heat of the Moment, will also hit CBC at 7 pm NT (Newfoundland Time Zone) like the others. Each episode of the drama lasted for roughly 44 minutes until now. So it is expected that the upcoming episode will be of the same duration.

Plot details of Heartland season 17 episode 6 are not out yet, but it will most likely take flight from the endpoint of the previous episode.

The fifth episode of the ongoing season, How to Say Goodbye, is yet to be broadcast. It is slated to hit the network on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the same time.

So, the events in Heartland season 17 episode 6 can be guessed only after that. But like most of the 17th season, episode 6 will also continue to stay focused on Amy, who seems to have found new love. Lyndy will also play a crucial role as her horse training assistant.

Heartland is based on Lauren Brooke’s book series and deals with Amy and Louise, the Fleming sisters, and how they live on Alberta’s Heartland family ranch.

Tim, their father, and Jack Bartlett, their grandfather, stay with them. Their farmhand, Ty Borden, exited recently. Ever since its inception, the family drama has been a hit. Meanwhile, the cast of Heartland season 17 episode 6 will feature:

Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming

Michelle Morgan as Lou Fleming Morris

Ruby and Emanuella Spencer as Lyndy Fleming

Chris Potter as Tim Fleming

Gabriel Hogan as Peter Morris

Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett

Baye McPherson as Katie Fleming Morris

Jessica Steen as Lisa Stillman

Michelle Nolden as Jessica Cook

Kerry James as Caleb Odell

Ava Tran as Parker Yang

Heartland season 17 was to have 10 one-hour episodes, but several portals suggest it will wrap up after eight episodes. The seventh and eighth episodes are respectively titled Unknown Caller and Harmony, with the latter poised for a November 19, 2023, premiere. The episode count is, however, not specified anywhere officially.

Heartland season 17 episode 6 will hit CBC on November 5, 2023, at 7 pm NT.