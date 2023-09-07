Heartland season 17: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about the series

Heartland season 17 is under production and is set to premiere in Canada in the fall of 2023. The Canadian series follows the Fleming sisters, Amy and Louise, and their life on Alberta’s Heartland family ranch, along with their father Tim, grandfather Jack Bartlett, and farmhand Ty Borden. It is based on a popular book series written by Lauren Brooke.

Heartland debuted in October 2007. It is one of the top 15 series watched in America. In 2021, its watchtime was as high as 29.5 billion minutes (Squid Games’ recorded 16.4 billion minutes).

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for seasons 16 and 17.

Heartland season 17 is ready to premiere in October 2023 on CBC

According to CBC, Heartland season 17 will premiere exclusively in Canada on October 1, 2023. This will be preceded by an advance special screening only for fans in the Calgary area on September 28, 2023. The special experience screening will take place in Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, and CBC is collaborating with the Calgary International Film Festival to make it happen.

Heartland season 17 will air on CBC and CBC Gem at 7 pm on October 1.

Cast of Heartland season 17

The cast of Heartland season 17 includes the following actors:

Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming Michelle Morgan as Lou Fleming Morris Ruby and Emanuella Spencer as Lyndy Fleming Chris Potter as Tim Fleming Gabriel Hogan as Peter Morris Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett Baye McPherson as Katie Fleming Morris Jessica Steen as Lisa Stillman Michelle Nolden as Jessica Cook Kerry James as Caleb Odell Ava Tran as Parker Yang

It remains to be seen whether Drew Davies as Logan, Shawn Roberts as Sam Langston, Jessica Amlee as Mallory, Jake Church as Jake, and Alisha Newton as Georgie Fleming Morris will return in Heartland season 17.

Plot and number of episodes of Heartland season 17

The upcoming season of Heartland will focus on the future and relationships (Image via Heartland CBC)

Initially, Heartland had 18 episodes per season. However, the show made it 10 episodes from season 13 to season 15. The number of episodes increased to 15 in season 16 due to public demand. Season 17 will have 10 one-hour episodes.

In the finale of season 16, Lou and Peter strengthened their relationship. When the truth about the rift between Jack and Al Cotter came out, Amy and Georgie made significant decisions about their individual futures.

The upcoming season may continue focusing on Amy. Lyndy will likely play an important role as Amy’s horse training assistant.

The synopsis of season 17, per TV, Eh?, reads:

“In season 17, Amy (Amber Marshall) and the rest of the Heartland family know better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, more often life takes us in unexpected directions. The new season is all about embracing the unexpected…”

Where to watch Heartland season 17

Season 17 of Heartland premieres on CBC on October 1. However, CBC is not available outside Canada.

Viewers can watch seasons 1 to 15 of Heartland on Netflix. Season 16 was aired on CBC from October 2022 to February 2023. However, Netflix subscribers have to wait longer to catch the upcoming season.

Netflix in international regions, except for France and the US, is airing season 16. Netflix US and Netflix France are airing the series up to season 15. Netflix US may begin streaming season 16 in June 2024.

Fans can revisit the previous seasons selectively on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Up Faith & Family, besides CBC.