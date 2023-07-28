UPtv's Heartland season 16: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's popular drama series, Heartland, is all set to return with its sixteenth season on the channel on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The series revolves around a family in Alberta, Canada, exploring the numerous ups and downs that they face in their lives over several years. Check out UPtv's official synopsis of the show:

''A family drama series set in the rolling foothills of the Rockies, “Heartland” follows life on the Heartland ranch as Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan) and Grandfather Jack (Shaun Johnston) deal with the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Heartland is not like any other ranch — it is a horse ranch with a special mission of treating troubled or neglected horses and finding them new homes, and Amy has inherited her late mother’s uncanny ability to work with, understand and help heal those horses.''

The show stars Amber Marshall in one of the key roles, alongside many others playing supporting characters. The series premiered way back in 2007 and continues to enjoy significant viewership.

Heartland season 16 cast list: Who stars in UPtv's family drama series?

1) Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming

Amber Marshall portrays one of the major roles as Amy Fleming in UPtv's iconic drama series. Amy is the granddaughter of Jack, the patriarch of the family and the owner of the titular ranch.

Her character has evolved significantly over the course of the last 15 seasons, and it'll be interesting to see how her arc pans out in the new installment.

Based on the trailer, Amber Marshall looks quite impressive, promising to deliver another memorable performance in the series. Her other memorable acting credits include Resident Evil: Apocalypse, The Elizabeth Smart Story, and The Christmas Shoes, to name a few.

2) Michelle Morgan as Samantha Louise 'Lou' Fleming

Michelle Morgan dons the role of Samantha Louise 'Lou' Fleming in the show. Samantha is Amy's beloved sister who takes over the ranch as its financial head. Her relationships with her sister is one of the key elements of the story.

Over the years, Michelle Morgan has received high praise from viewers and critics for her performance in the show. She is known for her appearances in A New Year's Resolution, Deep Six, Mi Madre, My Father, and many other films and TV shows.

3) Shaun Johnston plays Jackson 'Jack' Bartlett

Shaun Johnston stars as the beloved Grandpa Jack in Heartland. Jack has been the heart and soul of the series and could be seen as the de factor protagonist of the story.

Johnston has been brilliant throughout the series, portraying his character's charm and affable nature with remarkable ease. Viewers will reognize Shaun Johnston from Wynonna Earp, A Heartland Christmas, and Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.

Apart from Shaun Johnston, Amber Marshall, and Michelle Morgan, the show also features various other talented actors like:

Jessica Steen as Lisa Stillman

Chris Potter as Timothy 'Tim' Fleming

Ruby Spencer as Lyndy Borden

Alisha Newton as Georgie

Viewers can tune into UPtv on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 7 pm ET to watch the 16th season of Heartland.