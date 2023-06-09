Written in the Stars on UPtv: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's upcoming romantic drama flick, Written in the Stars, is all set to air on Sunday, June 10. The movie centers around a magazine writer who works with an astrology guru in order to pen an article about local meteor shower festival. However, they share contrasting views on the subject, which makes it diffiult for them to often come to an agreement. Here's UPtv's synopsis of the film:

''A skeptic magazine writer teams up with an astrology guru for an article on a local meteor shower festival.''

The movie features Kimberley Crossman in the lead role, along with many others portraying significant supporting characters. It is directed by Thomas Robins and written by David Elver.

Written in the Stars cast list: Kimberley Crossman and others to star in new UPtv romantic drama

1) Kimberley Crossman as Kelsey Graham

Popular New Zealand star Kimberley Crossman plays the lead role of Kesley Graham in UPtv's Written in the Stars. The character is deeply cynical and skeptical when it comes to matters about love and astrology.

She joins a charming astrology guru to work on an article for her magazine. Their relationship defines the thematic elements of the film. Crossman looks charming in the film's preview as she perfectly captures her character's core traits.

Fans can expect an impressive performance from her. Her other memorable film and TV acting credits include God Save the Queens, Together Forever Tea, and Golden Boy, to name a few.

2) David de Lautour as Carter Bowman

David de Lautour essays the role of Carter Bowman in the new UPtv romantic drama flick, who is an astrology guru who works with Kesley Graham, a magazine writer who doesn't believe in astrology and love, for an article. He's a charming man, and based on the preview, it seems like the two might get romantically involved.

David de Lautor looks quite impressive in the movie's trailer, promising to deliver a charming performance. Fans might recognize him from other popular movies and TV series like Wentworth, Westside, Power Rangers Jungle Fury: Into The Jungle, and The Shickles, among many more.

3) JJ Fong as Molly

JJ Fong portrays the character of Molly in Written in the Stars. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are revealed at this point, but she's expected to play an important role in the story. She's known for her performances in Creamerie, The New Legends of Monkey, Go Girls, among many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also stars various others who play key supporting/minor roles, including:

Otis Herring as Max Chisholm

Michael Saccente as Brian Bowman

Joseph Nathan as Zee

Susan Brady as Joan Bowman

Daniel Musgrove as Jonathan Bowman

The official trailer for Written in the Stars, which was released by UPtv on June 8, offers a peek into the lead characters' fascinating relationship. Viewers can expect a charming romantic comedy full of funny and lighthearted moments.

Viewers can tune into UPtv to watch Written in the Stars on UPtv on Sunday, June 11, at 7:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes