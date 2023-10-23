What happened to Ty on Heartland? Exploring the unexpected exit of Graham Wardle from the show

The world of the longest-running Canadian TV series Heartland, where the Bartlett-Fleming family navigates the complexities of life while managing their ranch, was rocked by an unexpected goodbye. Ty Borden, portrayed by Graham Wardle, was a beloved figure who touched the hearts of fans worldwide. The character's journey was filled with trials and tribulations, but his unexpected exit left viewers in mourning.

At the end of season 13, Ty Borden, the character who had walked a path of transformation and love, met an untimely end. The pivotal episode, titled Keep Me in Your Heart, marked the last appearance of Ty in the series. But the question lingered: how did this beloved character meet his end? Let's delve deeper.

What Happened to Ty Borden on Heartland?

Heartland is a family drama series that unfolds in Hudson, Alberta, where family values and the equestrian way of life take center stage. At the heart of the series is Amy Fleming, portrayed by Amber Marshall, who discovers her innate gift for healing horses, following in the footsteps of her late mother.

Amy's life becomes intertwined with Ty Borden, a ranch hand with a complicated past. As they embark on a remarkable journey, their friendship blossoms into love, culminating in marriage and the birth of their daughter, Lyndy. Yet, despite the idyllic surface, life in Heartland is never without its trials.

Ty's fate took an unexpected turn in the premiere of Heartland season 14. In this episode, titled Keep Me in Your Heart, a heart-wrenching event unfolds as Ty collapses while tending to Spartan, one of the ranch's horses. Amy and her grandfather, Jack, rush to his aid, desperately trying to save the man they both love.

However, the harrowing revelation comes when a doctor delivers the devastating news to Amy. Ty didn't make it. The cause of his death was deep vein thrombosis, a condition that had developed because of a gunshot wound he suffered earlier.

The Departure of Graham Wardle

The departure of Graham Wardle, the actor who brought Ty Borden to life, left fans with both sorrow and curiosity. Wardle, after 14 seasons on Heartland, decided to bid farewell to a character that had become an integral part of the show's fabric. But why did he choose to depart?

In a message shared with The Canadian Press in 2021, Wardle offered insight into his decision:

"I felt in my heart it was time to move in a new direction. I have spent a few years now contemplating and trying to figure out how to honor myself and make this transition and honor the show. So, it’s been a long process; the long and short of it is that I’m following my heart and I don’t know where it’s leading me, but that’s what life is about.”

In the wake of Ty's poignant farewell, Wardle introduced a podcast titled Time Has Come. Notably, he reconnected with his Heartland co-star, Amber Marshall, in one episode. In addition to podcasting, Graham Wardle ventured into the world of writing. He authored a book titled Find Your Truth, a collection of his writings and poetry.

Amber Marshall, in an interview with the Hallmark Podcast, said,

“Season 14 was very depressing. I have to say. There’s an event that happens, which I’m sure you’re aware of, that just shattered the Heartland family. And it kind of tore us up a little bit too because this is a character that’s been with all of us for 14 years, 13 years.”

She added,

“I think it’s so important to listen to our gut and know what really drives us and to follow that. And yes, you’re going to hurt people along the way. But he did it in such a respectful way to all of us. And I think that that is the most important thing.”

Heartland seasons 1 to 15 continue to stream on Netflix in the US. The latest episodes of season 17 are available and telecast on CBC and CBC Gem.