Hellhole ending explained: Is Marek dead?

Hellhole is a brand new Polish suspenseful horror movie to make its debut on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Mirella Zaradkiewicz and Bartosz M. Kowalski have served as the screenplay writers for the movie, while Bartosz M. Kowalski has also acted as the director.

The official synopsis for Hellhole, released by Netflix, reads:

"In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy."

The cast list for Hellhole includes Piotr Zurawski as Marek, Olaf Lubaszenko as Prior Andrzej, Sebastian Stankiewicz as Monk Piotr, Lech Dyblik as Monk Antoni and Rafal Iwaniuk as Monk Dawid, among others.

Since the movie arrived on Netflix, it has already begun to receive quite the attention from the audience for its ominous storyline, brilliant performances by the cast members and stirring ending.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and find out how the ending of the Polish horror-thriller movie, Hellhole, turned out.

The ending of Netflix's new horror-thriller movie, Hellhole, explored

What does Marek find inside the sanatarium?

The plot of Netflix's Hellhole revolves around Marek, a young man who joins a secluded monastery that turns out to be a sanatarium, a place where allegedly possessed individuals are locked away. Early in the film, Marek is revealed to be a militia officer who has joined the sanatarium to investigate a serious case involving eight missing girls.

Marek discovers several astounding secrets about the location as the film progresses. He discovers that Prior Andrzej's entire exorcism process is a hoax, as every unnatural event that occurs during the process is entirely concocted.

Later, he learns the horrifying truth about the mysterious, disgusting-looking food served to every member of the sanatarium. The food appears to be human remains, and after discovering a room full of dead and amputated women, Marek realizes that his suspicion was correct, as what they were given to eat was nothing but human remains.

He also learns about the darkest secrets of the location and himself. When Monk Piotr shows him an old book in the library, he realizes that the entire sanatarium is involved in a dark and lethal ritual involving the invocation of the devil. The main requirement of the ritual is the Chosen One, who he discovers is himself.

Does Marek die at the end?

After Monk Piotr betrays him, he is trapped with all of the establishment's members, who are about to complete the ritual to summon the devil and destroy the entire world. The ritual concludes with Prior Andrzej squeezing an innocent young girl's throat, after which blood is collected and drunk by all, including Marek.

Nonetheless, everything remains the same. Everyone in the sanatarium, including Prior Andrzej, is perplexed by the outcome, leading them to accept their fate. Monk Piotr then stabs Marek to death and throws him into a hole to hell to cover everything up.

Marek appears to be dead for a few moments. But then he wakes up, but not as himself, but as the devil. The devil's wrath on Earth then begins, and a portal to hell appears in the sky.

Don't forget to watch Hellhole, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

