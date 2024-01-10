Hello Kitty x Adidas Original Adilette Slides: Everything we know so far

The Hello Kitty x Adidas Original Adilette Slides collaboration is a delightful celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, merging the whimsical charm of the beloved character with Adidas' iconic slide design. This unique partnership is set to captivate fans of both brands with its fresh and playful approach to footwear.

Adidas, known for its classic Adilette Slides that first hit the market in the 1970s, is revamping this staple with a touch of Hello Kitty's enchanting appeal. The new design, part of the 2024 collection, breathes new life into the traditional slide, promising a fun-filled update that aligns perfectly with the start of the year.

The Hello Kitty x Adidas Original Adilette Slides are not just a fashionable statement but also a collector's dream. These slides, currently available in Japan, are expected to see a restock soon. Details about their availability in stores and online outside Japan will be announced shortly, making them a highly anticipated release.

Hello Kitty x Adidas Original Adilette Slides have a soft EVA footbed

The design of the Hello Kitty x Adidas Original Adilette Slides is a standout. They feature a predominantly white color scheme on the strap and the soft EVA footbed, creating a clean and classic look.

However, the real highlight is the plush upper, which showcases Hello Kitty's signature face and her iconic pink bow. The addition of yellow and black accents further enhances the playful and vibrant aesthetic of the slides.

Each pair of slides is presented in a specially designed decorative box, adding to their collectible value. This box is a celebration in itself, featuring Hello Kitty alongside her friends My Melody, Kuromi, and others. This thoughtful packaging reflects the fun and light-hearted spirit that Hello Kitty embodies.

The collaboration between Hello Kitty and Adidas is more than just a merging of two brands; it's a celebration of Hello Kitty's legacy. As Hello Kitty marks her 50th anniversary, this partnership with Adidas Original Adilette Slides joins other notable collaborations, including those with Crocs, Uniqlo, and McDonald’s.

Each collaboration, whether it's with footwear, apparel, or accessories, carries the essence of Hello Kitty's cutesy and cheerful personality.

Where to Find the Hello Kitty x Adidas Orginal Adilette Slides

Hello Kitty x Adidas Orginal Adilette Slides (Image via Adidas)

For those eager to get their hands on the Hello Kitty x Adidas Original Adilette Slides, the wait is almost over. Currently available in Japan, these slides are expected to be released globally soon.

With a forthcoming restock, fans worldwide can look forward to owning a piece of this exclusive collection. Keep an eye on Adidas' online platforms and select retail stores for the latest updates on availability and pricing.

The Hello Kitty x Adidas Original Adilette Slides are more than just footwear; they are a symbol of joyful collaboration and timeless style. Combining comfort, style, and the nostalgic charm of Hello Kitty with Adidas' renowned design, these slides are a must-have for enthusiasts of both brands.

Available in Japan and soon to be released globally, these slides represent a perfect blend of fashion, fun, and nostalgia. Keep an eye out for these adorable slides, as they're sure to be a delightful addition to any footwear collection.