Help Black Rob: Over $18,000 raised for ex-rapper on GoFundMe after video of him struggling to breathe goes viral

51-year-old rapper Robert Ross, better known by his stage name "Black Rob," recently made headlines when a video of him in a hospital bed and struggling to breathe surfaced.

The yesteryear hitmaker, best known for his single "Whoa!," looked to be in extreme discomfort as he addressed his fans. He also extended his love to DMX, who had recently passed.

In light of his condition, someone close to Black Rob has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the aging rapper.

Black Rob's fans extend support on fundraiser

The fundraiser has already garnered 19K dollars in donations in 2 days.

Music producer Mike Zombie and Mark Curry have taken it upon themselves to put together a fundraiser to help Black Rob with the message:

"This Gofundme is to help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times. We’ve lost a lot legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore. This is my way to try and help."

It seems the rapper has fallen on hard times. The money is likely to go towards finding him a home and paying his medical bills.

Fans were heartbroken when they spotted him on DJSelf's Instagram profile looking worse for wear and having trouble getting the words out to even address his audience.

He sent this message:

"I don’t know, the pain is crazy, man. It’s helping me out though, it’s making me realize I got a lot to go."

Fans are pooling in not just their prayers but also generous donations as the fundraiser has crossed $19,000 of the $50,000 fundraiser target. With the monetary support received from his fans, expectations for a swift recovery by Black Rob are high.

