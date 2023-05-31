"Here come the race swap": Fans slam Nico Parker's casting as Astrid in new How to Train Your Dragon movie

A How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie is currently at its earliest stages but The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the roles of Hiccup and Astrid are set to be played by Mason Thames and Nico Parker, respectively. The upcoming live-action film is based on the 2010 computer-animated action fantasy film of the same name, which in turn, was based on Cressida Cowell's 2003 novel.

Fans are overjoyed that the beloved 2010 film is getting a live-action adaptation but are skeptical of Nico Parker's casting, the reason for which is that the actor belongs to a slightly different race than the fictional Astrid Hofferson.

A fan's reaction to Nico Parker's casting in How to Train Your Dragon on Discussing Film's original post (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

"I'm so tired": Internet users left unhappy with Nico Parker's casting as a Caucasian woman in How to Train Your Dragon's upcoming live-action venture

Nico Parker's parents are Ol Parker and Thandiwe Newton. OI is white, while Thandiwe is black. This means that Nico is biracial and shares traits of both African and Caucasian descent. However, her casting as a white female Viking in the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon did not bode well with fans, who have started accusing Hollywood of "blackwashing" once again.

Ironically, this is not a new phenomenon, as recent films and shows like The Little Mermaid and The Last of Us have been victims of the same accusation. As a matter of fact, when Parker received heavy backlash when she was confirmed to play Sara Miller in The Last of Us (in the video game, the character was Caucasian), the actor thankfully managed to prove everyone wrong as her portrayal of the character was nothing short of iconic.

But it looks like her troubles are not over, since netizens, yet again, are unsure of watching a biracial Nico Parker play Astrid Hofferson. Here is how fans on Twitter responded to the news under the original post shared by Discussing Film:

Some fans aren't really interested in watching a live-action adaptation of the animated film, but most complaints are regarding Nico Parker. One internet user, who was unhappy that black culture was being forced into the Scandinavian culture, even said that it wasn't that hard to find "a white actress with blue eyes."

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of How to Train Your Dragon reads as:

"Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is a Norse teenager from the island of Berk, where fighting dragons is a way of life. His progressive views and weird sense of humor make him a misfit, despite the fact that his father (Gerard Butler) is chief of the clan."

It further states:

"Tossed into dragon-fighting school, he endeavors to prove himself as a true Viking, but when he befriends an injured dragon he names Toothless, he has the chance to plot a new course for his people's future."

2010's How to Train Your Dragon was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. It was written by Will Davies, Dean DeBlois, and Chris Sanders.

