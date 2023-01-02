HGTV Dream Home 2023 special: Breegan and Steve Ford create a stunning dream destination for the giveaway

HGTV Dream Home is kickstarting this new year with a special that will be a jackpot for one lucky winner. It is an annual giveaway/jackpot where one winner will be picked and they will receive the Morrison home which is estimated at around $2.7 million.

The one-hour Dream Home special aired on January 1, 2023,

at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT showcased host Brian Patrick Flynn giving viewers a tour around the home that could be theirs.

The series features popular designers Breegan Jane and Steve Ford constructing a breathing house in Morrison, Colorado. The property, which is just minutes away from Denver, offers nature, culture, and adventure. It is the perfect dream destination and it could be the home for one lucky winner.

The 3 BHK Dream Home giveaway is all about the views

Host Brian revealed that the "dreamy mountain giveaway" has a lower level that is a garage and a basement, while up above it is a single-story living at its best. The house also has a massive central break room and an open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets along with a sprawling island. Next to it is a huge dining table and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The living room nearby is all about the views, where the seating area looks out through a wall of glass.

Adding to that, he revealed:

"There are two wings in the house. One side has an oversized mud room, followed by the primary suite with a luxurious bathroom. It also has a walk-in closet. The wing has a coffee room, two big guest rooms with a private bath each. The home also has a bonus room where you could just get away from it all."

They started the construction fast with a four-month time frame to get it done. They had multiple crews working throughout.

Host Brian was impressed with the stonework, windows, and walls when he entered the house. The project completely transformed outdoor space of the house, which includes a breakfast nook, a cozy fireplace, and a semi-circle section that opens up to the rest of the space. The house also has a true natural stone bridge, as well as a fountain, a reading area, and an outdoor kitchen.

The garage, which has custom wall storage, could also be used as a gym. The home is surrounded by hiking trails barely 300ft away and looks like a true wonderland during the winter.

For viewers to join the giveaway, all you have to do is enter it once daily on HGTV's official site and FoodNetwork.com. One lucky winner will receive the house when the lucky draw ends in February 2023.

Dream Home only airs on HGTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

