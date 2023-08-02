The finale and seventh episode of Hijack, an AppleTV+ original series, was released on 2 August 2023. The episode titled Brace Brace Brace was directed by Jim Field Smith.

In this episode of Hijack, Sam managed to not only work with the new hijacker and save the lives of every passenger but also managed to disarm Stuart, the lead hijacker, and return to his family. None of the passengers were killed and Sam had successfully saved the day.

Hijack episode 7 (finale) ending explained: What happened to Stuart?

The episode began with the revelation of the new hijacker, Amanda Taunton. She was a highly skilled terrorist, however, operating under a criminal boss. Sam was still being held at gunpoint by Stuart. The former asked the latter who the new terrorist was and learned that the new person was not on the team.

While everyone was trying to solve this new problem, the passengers started to take the upper hand. They began tying up the hijackers and Sam demanded Stuart to hand over his gun. After getting hold of Stuart's gun, Sam tried to calm down the enraged passengers. He announced that the hijack was over.

All the original terrorists had been neutralized but Amanda posed a new threat. She was ignoring UK air traffic control and headed straight to central London. When the country's government learned that the flight was coming to the city, the RAF sent in fighter jets. They wanted to gun down the plane. While this was transpiring, government official Tindall realized that they had been the victim of a bear raid.

The hijack had been in the news and the stock prices of Kingdom Airlines bumped. Everything had turned into a game of money. On the ground, Kai got rescued by Daniel and John betrayed Janssen. John even asked Devlin to cash in his shares.

Back on the plane, everyone was stressed. Amanda was in complete control and the RAF jets were ready to fire. Sam learned that the new hijacker's daughter too was a hostage. Sam managed to enter the cockpit and managed to convince Home Secretary to forgive Amanda for her crimes.

Even though there was limited fuel, the plane made an emergency landing. Everyone survived and the cops helped them exit the plane. Stuart, yet again, tried to trick everybody but in the end, Sam managed to take him down. All the hijackers had been arrested and Sam was free to reunite with his family.

Hijack synopsis

According to an Apple TV+ press release, the synopsis reads:

"Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

It continues,

"Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."

Hijack is led by Idris Elba as Sam Nelson. It was created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith.