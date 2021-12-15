Hilarious Jesy Nelson memes take over internet amid fresh Jingle Bell Ball blackfishing controversy

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is trending on Twitter after Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball performance. The singer was already receiving flack for blackfishing again before her performance. Her on-stage reptilian-like singing added to the endless mocking.

Those who viewed the 30-year old’s performance were not impressed with Nelson’s freestyle singing, similar to Iggy Azalea. Nelson was making strange tongue movements throughout her performance at London’s O2 Arena, which has added to her 'cancelation' online.

A few followers of the singer stated that Nelson was making strange faces to accessorize her outfit that she could not sing well. Jesy Nelson is also being accused of lip-syncing during the show.

Internet mocks Jesy Nelson following Jingle Bell Ball performance

Adding to the uneventful night, Nelson had shown up to the event wearing an outfit with “Black” written on it. Her hair conveniently covered the other part of the text, which read “Market.” Fans predicted that she was making a statement about her heritage.

Dexter @dexjennings98 Does Jesy Nelson even care anymore? Her jacket is blatant ignorance to all the blackfishing. Little Mix made her career and she is ruining her solo one before it's even started. Does Jesy Nelson even care anymore? Her jacket is blatant ignorance to all the blackfishing. Little Mix made her career and she is ruining her solo one before it's even started. https://t.co/1IgvxGLmFx

An unnamed source told The Sun that the singer was not aware of the blackfishing on the carpet. The source added:

"Jesy was so upset when she was told what had happened and was shown the photographs. She was totally focused on her performance and this put a huge dark cloud over everything.”

They continued:

"Those close to her were furious and said she should sack her stylist. It was such a stupid thing to do and it made Jesy look like a fool again."

Jesy Nelson’s blackfishing and performance have left followers mocking her relentlessly on Twitter. A few tweets read:

robyn ♡ @robynjessicaaaa has jesy nelson really just lip synced at the jingle bell ball after all that beef with little mix 🥴🥴 has jesy nelson really just lip synced at the jingle bell ball after all that beef with little mix 🥴🥴

~ #AOTP~ @JJ0latunji Jesy Nelson after performing a 1 minute verse in jingle bell ball:



Jesy Nelson after performing a 1 minute verse in jingle bell ball:https://t.co/lV5dVzlJVv

g @tomwambsg jesy nelson at the jingle bell ball jesy nelson at the jingle bell ball https://t.co/4D1c19QfhG

roro @shadesofro where were security when jesy nelson snuck onto the jingle bell ball stage? where were security when jesy nelson snuck onto the jingle bell ball stage?https://t.co/5IMICnGiKi

Hannah✨ @hannahthry what was Jesy Nelson’s Jingle Bell Ball performance… what was Jesy Nelson’s Jingle Bell Ball performance… https://t.co/FIpci8q4r3

Lewdolph 🎄 @B_Lew_C Friend was at the Jingle Bell Ball and said nobody was standing up for Jesy Nelson sksksks Friend was at the Jingle Bell Ball and said nobody was standing up for Jesy Nelson sksksks https://t.co/StPKFkQDT8

juIie @lwtoughs Jesy Nelson lip syncing, focusing on sticking her tongue out and looking cool - with a dead crowd at the Jingle Bell Ball… what a GREAT first impression as a solo artist for her first performance alone

🤩🤩🤩 Jesy Nelson lip syncing, focusing on sticking her tongue out and looking cool - with a dead crowd at the Jingle Bell Ball… what a GREAT first impression as a solo artist for her first performance alone🤩🤩🤩

The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ @thechildoftime Nothing will be funnier than Jesy Nelson trying to hype up the crowd at the Jingle Bell Ball and them all stood there completely still and uncaring. Nothing will be funnier than Jesy Nelson trying to hype up the crowd at the Jingle Bell Ball and them all stood there completely still and uncaring. https://t.co/rcTVpJ8ttq

Commenting on the ongoing blackfishing allegations brought up against her, Nelson said in an interview with Vulture:

“I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on”. I want to be authentic and true to myself, and if people don’t like that, don’t be my fan… Don’t be a part of my journey.”

It seems like the singer has not come to terms with her blackfishing. Unfortunately, one will not be surprised when the singer attempts to imitate the black fashion aesthetic again.

