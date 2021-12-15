Hilarious Jesy Nelson memes take over internet amid fresh Jingle Bell Ball blackfishing controversy

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is trending on Twitter after Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball performance. The singer was already receiving flack for blackfishing again before her performance. Her on-stage reptilian-like singing added to the endless mocking.
Those who viewed the 30-year old’s performance were not impressed with Nelson’s freestyle singing, similar to Iggy Azalea. Nelson was making strange tongue movements throughout her performance at London’s O2 Arena, which has added to her 'cancelation' online.
A few followers of the singer stated that Nelson was making strange faces to accessorize her outfit that she could not sing well. Jesy Nelson is also being accused of lip-syncing during the show.
Internet mocks Jesy Nelson following Jingle Bell Ball performance
Adding to the uneventful night, Nelson had shown up to the event wearing an outfit with “Black” written on it. Her hair conveniently covered the other part of the text, which read “Market.” Fans predicted that she was making a statement about her heritage.
An unnamed source told The Sun that the singer was not aware of the blackfishing on the carpet. The source added:
"Jesy was so upset when she was told what had happened and was shown the photographs. She was totally focused on her performance and this put a huge dark cloud over everything.”
They continued:
"Those close to her were furious and said she should sack her stylist. It was such a stupid thing to do and it made Jesy look like a fool again."
Jesy Nelson’s blackfishing and performance have left followers mocking her relentlessly on Twitter. A few tweets read:
Commenting on the ongoing blackfishing allegations brought up against her, Nelson said in an interview with Vulture:
“I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on”. I want to be authentic and true to myself, and if people don’t like that, don’t be my fan… Don’t be a part of my journey.”
It seems like the singer has not come to terms with her blackfishing. Unfortunately, one will not be surprised when the singer attempts to imitate the black fashion aesthetic again.