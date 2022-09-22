Hilarious Prince Louis Home Alone memes take over Twitter as young Royal misses out on Queen's funeral

Prince Louis' absence from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has sparked several hilarious memes online. While the eldest children of the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were seen attending the funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022, the youngest of the three was nowhere to be found, causing an online meme frenzy.

Earlier, the four-year-old became an internet sensation after he was spotted goofing off and making faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Twitter reactions on Prince Louis' absence from the Queen's funeral

After winning several hearts with his playful antics at late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee this summer, fans were left wondering about Prince Louis' whereabouts at the Queen's funeral. A Home Alone meme fest ensued when a user compared the young prince's absence to that of the film's lead character Kevin.

alex @alexrjsmith Would love to see a Home Alone type film of Prince Louis left to his own devices at Buckingham Palace today. Absolute carnage I imagine. Would love to see a Home Alone type film of Prince Louis left to his own devices at Buckingham Palace today. Absolute carnage I imagine.

In no time, Twitter joined the bandwagon and shared hilarious memes, some of which featured Prince Louis as the Home Alone character.

James @gortavfc

#queensfuneral Prince Louis chilling at home watching The Emoji Movie Prince Louis chilling at home watching The Emoji Movie #queensfuneral https://t.co/pfVtB4Yoah

Spudgun 'M👀' CrabBell @hellymoo And now we go live to Prince Louis at Buckingham Palace... And now we go live to Prince Louis at Buckingham Palace... https://t.co/dCBND7up7L

Shar A @Shar_A_ Prince Louis currently left to his own devices Prince Louis currently left to his own devices https://t.co/zJyuCYlJ5f

Caitlin @ciaoitscait Prince Louis at home watching the #queensfuneral on CBeebies after jabbing his mum on National telly during the Jubilee Prince Louis at home watching the #queensfuneral on CBeebies after jabbing his mum on National telly during the Jubilee https://t.co/86k8SS2ary

Dan 🔰 @Dee_Cee95x Prince Louis when his family get back after leaving him at home all day Prince Louis when his family get back after leaving him at home all day https://t.co/TEq4Jxkhbm

marit @mendesmixerss Prince Louis sitting at home watching the funeral knowing he's the only one in the family with personality. #queensfuneral Prince Louis sitting at home watching the funeral knowing he's the only one in the family with personality. #queensfuneral https://t.co/ufytIgacZt

maybe: diane @dianelyssa Prince Louis has clearly been unfairly banned from any events for the foreseeable future for being a free spirit. Free my Good King Louis!!!!! Prince Louis has clearly been unfairly banned from any events for the foreseeable future for being a free spirit. Free my Good King Louis!!!!! https://t.co/YS1mOxLsZi

Diana Fayek @Dianafayek9 I just wanted to see prince Louis today I just wanted to see prince Louis today https://t.co/sfEHeoWm6k

Rob Madge @Rob_Madge_02 Prince Louis right now Prince Louis right now https://t.co/wasI05bVWv

Dan Smith @dansm1th3 Prince Louis seeing his brother and sister having to sit through the #queensfuneral while he’s in buckingham palace with paw patrol on a big screen Prince Louis seeing his brother and sister having to sit through the #queensfuneral while he’s in buckingham palace with paw patrol on a big screen https://t.co/iCyajI7F3i

Todd Robinson @todd_food Prince Louis left on his own in Buckingham Palace today Prince Louis left on his own in Buckingham Palace today https://t.co/tNY744sNZ8

𝔧𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞 🔮 @joshcharles_21 prince louis sat at home texting the family group chat because he wasn’t invited to the funeral prince louis sat at home texting the family group chat because he wasn’t invited to the funeral https://t.co/5kYIQumniz

Prince Louis wasn't the only one to not attend Queen's funeral

The youngest of the Wales clan, Prince Louis, was not the only one who was absent from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Prince William's brother, Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle also did not bring their two children, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1) to the service.

The exact reason for their absence is unknown at this time, but it is likely that they did not attend the funeral because they were too young.

Kate Middleton's children were also not present at the Queen's funeral because they began attending prep school Lambrook in Berkshire in September 2022.

Liyah @hrhcathwales The Prince and Princess of Wales are considered to be planning a tour to Australia, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis the following year as a way of introducing King Charles as the new Monarch. The Prince and Princess of Wales are considered to be planning a tour to Australia, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis the following year as a way of introducing King Charles as the new Monarch. 🇦🇺 https://t.co/A3lyvQ5rUM

According to Metro UK, Kate Middleton, the newly minted Princess of Wales, revealed that her youngest son is struggling to understand and has questions about Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present at Windsor Castle for the monarch's committal service.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was Britain's longest reigning monarch, who held the throne for 70 years. Her death at the age of 96 was announced on the Royal Family's official Twitter account.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

The Queen was immediately succeeded by her eldest son, Charles, whom she shared with her late husband, Prince Phillip. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the presence of 2,000 guests.

