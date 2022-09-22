Hilarious Prince Louis Home Alone memes take over Twitter as young Royal misses out on Queen's funeral

Prince Louis' absence from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has sparked several hilarious memes online. While the eldest children of the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were seen attending the funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022, the youngest of the three was nowhere to be found, causing an online meme frenzy.
Earlier, the four-year-old became an internet sensation after he was spotted goofing off and making faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.
Twitter reactions on Prince Louis' absence from the Queen's funeral
After winning several hearts with his playful antics at late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee this summer, fans were left wondering about Prince Louis' whereabouts at the Queen's funeral. A Home Alone meme fest ensued when a user compared the young prince's absence to that of the film's lead character Kevin.
In no time, Twitter joined the bandwagon and shared hilarious memes, some of which featured Prince Louis as the Home Alone character.
Prince Louis wasn't the only one to not attend Queen's funeral
The youngest of the Wales clan, Prince Louis, was not the only one who was absent from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Prince William's brother, Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle also did not bring their two children, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1) to the service.
The exact reason for their absence is unknown at this time, but it is likely that they did not attend the funeral because they were too young.
Kate Middleton's children were also not present at the Queen's funeral because they began attending prep school Lambrook in Berkshire in September 2022.
According to Metro UK, Kate Middleton, the newly minted Princess of Wales, revealed that her youngest son is struggling to understand and has questions about Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present at Windsor Castle for the monarch's committal service.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was Britain's longest reigning monarch, who held the throne for 70 years. Her death at the age of 96 was announced on the Royal Family's official Twitter account.
The Queen was immediately succeeded by her eldest son, Charles, whom she shared with her late husband, Prince Phillip. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the presence of 2,000 guests.