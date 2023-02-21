American actor Jonathan Majors' recent photoshoot with Ebony Magazine has sparked major controversy online. In the cover picture in question, Jonathan Majors was seen shirtless, dressed in blue denim jeans and a pink fur coat. He pouted at the camera as he sat on a sofa against a pink backdrop.

On February 18, author Boyce Watkins took to his Twitter handle to criticize the 33-year-old star's latest pictures and raised questions on how Hollywood portrays Black men and their masculinity.

He wrote:

"Ladies, this is how Hollywood defines black masculinity. That’s why so many of your men are defeated and weak."

However, Watkins' post soon faced immense backlash as people started calling him out on his idea of "masculinity." Several individuals took to the comments section of the author's post and criticized him for his "understanding of gender."

"Sad that you judge others" - Netizens slam Boyce Watkins for his views on Jonathan Majors' Ebony Magazine photoshoot

As per Ebony Magazine's editor Marielle Bobo, the cover shoot relates to black masculinity as it explores the idea of personal expression. As per the publication, Jonathan Majors said:

“One of my many objectives in my work is to help. And what I’m trying to do with my work is to show that nothing is a monolith—not Blackness, not maleness, not [even] comic book villains. Nothing’s more diverse than the fact that the Big Bad of the MCU is a young Black boy from Texas.”

After Boyce Watkins' tweet about Jonathan Majors' Ebony Magazine photoshoot went viral, the Twitterati slammed the author for his rigid beliefs. Several people pointed out that his new look for the shoot was inspired by an anime character, Doflamingo that appears in One Piece.

Others slammed Watkins for his ideology and definition of masculinity, calling it "weak" and "wrong," with one stating that black masculinity is defined by each individual and not Hollywood.

An individual wrote:

"How someone dresses doesn’t make them weak as a man. Sad that you judge others like that."

Jonathan Majors walked out of his first Marvel film

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jonathan Majors revealed how joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was not his plan all along, and he walked out of his first meeting with the studios.

He said:

"This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I'm running around town and I'm sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don't want to waste nobody's time. So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.'"

Majors began his acting career in 2011 by starring in the film Do Not Disturb where he played the role of Mike. He later starred in several movies and series including When We Rise, Out of Blue, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jungleland, Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, Loki, Magazine Dreams, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more.

As of this writing, Jonathan has not commented on the controversy surrounding his latest cover shoot for Ebony Magazine.

