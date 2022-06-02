Hollywood Stargirl cast list: Who else is joining Grace VanderWaal in this Disney+ comedy-drama film? 

Hollywood Stargirl, the highly absorbing and anticipated sequel to the 2020 movie Stargirl, which was gleaned from Jerry Spinelli's much-celebrated book by the same name, is all set to debut on Friday, June 3, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Disney+.

Along with Grace VanderWaal - singer, actress, and winner of the 11th season of America's Got Talent, other actors on the promising cast list for the sequel include Elijah Richardson, Judy Greer, Uma Thurman, Al Madrigal, Judd Hirsch, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Chris Williams, Sarayu Blue and a few others.

Jordan Horowitz and Julia Hart have served as the screenplay writers, with the latter also working as a director for the sequel.

The official description given by Walt Disney Studios, says:

"Disney’s “Hollywood Stargirl” is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others. The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters."

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the promising cast list for Hollywood Stargirl ahead of its arrival on Disney+.

Exploring the cast and their roles in the sequel of Hollywood Stargirl ahead of its premiere on Disney+

Grace VanderWaal as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway

The super-talented young American songwriter, singer, and actress Grace VanderWaal will be seen reprising her character as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway in the upcoming Disney+ sequel to the much-loved Stargirl.

Grace first came into the spotlight after her audition for America's Got Talent Season 11, where she sang her original song titled I Don't Know My Name. She then went on to win the 11th season of the highly popular talent show by performing a number of her heart-melting original songs.

VanderWaal will reportedly be seen performing her original song Figure It Out in the Disney + sequel movie.

Grace's first EP, titled Perfectly Imperfect came out in 2016. She then went on to drop her very first music album titled Just the Beginning in 2017. Her second EP was titled Letters Vol. 1, which was released in 2019.

She has won several prestigious awards in the world of music, including a Radio Disney Music Award, a Teen Choice Award, a Billboard Women in Music 2017 award and some more.

Elijah Richardson as Evan

Promising young actor Elijah Richardson will be seen portraying the significant role of Evan in Hollywood Stargirl. He is also well-known for playing the character Eli Bradley in the popular mini-series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The actor has been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Teaching While Black, When They See Us, New Amsterdam, The Finest, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Instinct, Mr. Robot, Stanhope and King Jack.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the actor will bring to the table in the upcoming Disney+ sequel.

Uma Thurman as Roxanne Martel

Highly acclaimed actress, producer and model Uma Thurman will be seen portraying one of the most crucial characters, Roxanne Martel, in the movie.

Thurman gained worldwide popularity for playing the cult character Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction (1994), which was directed by Quentin Tarantino. She was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA award for the role.

She has been a part of several notable movies and TV series like Kiss Daddy Goodnight, Dangerous Liaisons, Where the Heart Is, Mad Dog and Glory, A Month by the Lake, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, My Super Ex-Girlfrien, The Con Is On, Smash, The Slap, Imposters and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for the sequel movie include Judy Greer as Ana Caraway, Judd Hirsch as Mr. Mitchell, Tyrel Jackson Williams as Terrell, Al Madrigal as Iggy and Sarayu Blue as Alex.

Don't forget to catch Hollywood Stargirl, debuting this Friday, June 3, 2022, on Disney+.

