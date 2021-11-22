How did Bernard Holley die? Doctor Who star passes away at 81

Actor Bernard Holley recently passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by his family.

Bernard Holley was mostly known for his appearances on Doctor Who. Holley is survived by his wife Jean, son Michael, grandchildren Marley and Isla, and five brothers and two sisters. Holley and Jean were married for more than 50 years.

Bernard Holley’s cause of death and career explored

The well-known actor recently passed away with a long illness being mentioned as the cause of his death. It is unknown if he was ever hospitalized for any health-related issues or whether the illness may have been a result of his age.

Bernard Holley appeared in various films and television series in the last 50 years (Image via MrSmithInNotts/Twitter)

Born on August 9, 1940, he was a popular British actor and a part of the film and television industry for more than 50 years. He grew up in Eastcote, Middlesex, and after attending Rose Bruford Drama School and Kilburn Grammar School, he made his first professional stage appearance in 1983 at the Theatre Royal, Lincoln.

Bernard Holley gained recognition by playing the role of PC Newcombe in the UK police drama series, Z-Cars for four years. He was seen as Peter Haydon in The Tomb of the Cybermen in 1967 and as Axon Man in The Claws of Axos in 1971.

Holley offered his voice in many television commercials like the campaign for the PlayStation 3 game LittleBigPlanet and presented several corporate videos. He made significant appearances in Travels with My Aunt in 1972 and The Deadly Females in 1976.

Bernard Holley worked frequently on stage in theatres all over the UK and his last stage role was in Allan Monkhouse’s Mary Broome at the Orange Tree Theatre in 2011.

Public reacts to the death of Bernard Holley on Twitter

Following the news of his death, the actor’s friends from the entertainment industry and his fans paid tribute on social media.

Jo Gould @alps2018 @TalkingPicsTV I see that Bernard Holley sadly died today at the age of 81. Seen him in several TP favourites..The Gentle Touch, Public Eye. @TalkingPicsTV I see that Bernard Holley sadly died today at the age of 81. Seen him in several TP favourites..The Gentle Touch, Public Eye.

Toby Hadoke @TobyHadoke With a heavy heart and the family’s permission I am sad to announce the death this morning of that warm, naturalistic and popular actor Bernard Holley - PC Newcombe in Z-Cars, Mike Turnbull in The Gentle Touch, Axos in Doctor Who and Jackanory reader. A friend, I shall miss him. With a heavy heart and the family’s permission I am sad to announce the death this morning of that warm, naturalistic and popular actor Bernard Holley - PC Newcombe in Z-Cars, Mike Turnbull in The Gentle Touch, Axos in Doctor Who and Jackanory reader. A friend, I shall miss him. https://t.co/iBCRIfLS3v

DW On This Day @DWOnThisDay Saddened to hear that Bernard Holley has died who played Peter Haydon in The Tomb of the Cybermen and an Axon in The Claws of Axos. R.I.P. Saddened to hear that Bernard Holley has died who played Peter Haydon in The Tomb of the Cybermen and an Axon in The Claws of Axos. R.I.P. https://t.co/OyZGmHUaDI

Anthony Keetch @tonykeetch RIP Bernard Holley



A friend and neighbour for years RIP Bernard HolleyA friend and neighbour for years https://t.co/h73pcSBkAR

David Brunt @David__Brunt



PC Newcombe in Z Cars,

The Axon man,

Mr Hurst in Please Sir

DI Turnbull in The Gentle Touch

Various roles in Eureka

Read Johnny Briggs stories on Jackanory



And thoroughly nice guy.



youtube.com/watch?v=-kCdLy… RIP Bernard HolleyPC Newcombe in Z Cars,The Axon man,Mr Hurst in Please SirDI Turnbull in The Gentle TouchVarious roles in EurekaRead Johnny Briggs stories on JackanoryAnd thoroughly nice guy. RIP Bernard HolleyPC Newcombe in Z Cars,The Axon man,Mr Hurst in Please SirDI Turnbull in The Gentle TouchVarious roles in EurekaRead Johnny Briggs stories on JackanoryAnd thoroughly nice guy.youtube.com/watch?v=-kCdLy…

Trevor Smith @MrSmithInNotts Really sad to see Bernard Holley has left us. A really nice guy whom I had the pleasure of meeting a few years back. Another giant of Who gone Really sad to see Bernard Holley has left us. A really nice guy whom I had the pleasure of meeting a few years back. Another giant of Who gone https://t.co/tS24dBwFs7

Bernard’s friend Toby Hadoke said that the actor made television his home and directors wanted to work with him again and again. Hadoke added that he communicated more by doing less and had a natural warmth and charm that made him good to watch.

