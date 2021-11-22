How did Bernard Holley die? Doctor Who star passes away at 81

Actor Bernard Holley recently passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by his family.
Bernard Holley was mostly known for his appearances on Doctor Who. Holley is survived by his wife Jean, son Michael, grandchildren Marley and Isla, and five brothers and two sisters. Holley and Jean were married for more than 50 years.
Bernard Holley’s cause of death and career explored
The well-known actor recently passed away with a long illness being mentioned as the cause of his death. It is unknown if he was ever hospitalized for any health-related issues or whether the illness may have been a result of his age.
Born on August 9, 1940, he was a popular British actor and a part of the film and television industry for more than 50 years. He grew up in Eastcote, Middlesex, and after attending Rose Bruford Drama School and Kilburn Grammar School, he made his first professional stage appearance in 1983 at the Theatre Royal, Lincoln.
Bernard Holley gained recognition by playing the role of PC Newcombe in the UK police drama series, Z-Cars for four years. He was seen as Peter Haydon in The Tomb of the Cybermen in 1967 and as Axon Man in The Claws of Axos in 1971.
Holley offered his voice in many television commercials like the campaign for the PlayStation 3 game LittleBigPlanet and presented several corporate videos. He made significant appearances in Travels with My Aunt in 1972 and The Deadly Females in 1976.
Bernard Holley worked frequently on stage in theatres all over the UK and his last stage role was in Allan Monkhouse’s Mary Broome at the Orange Tree Theatre in 2011.
Public reacts to the death of Bernard Holley on Twitter
Following the news of his death, the actor’s friends from the entertainment industry and his fans paid tribute on social media.
Bernard’s friend Toby Hadoke said that the actor made television his home and directors wanted to work with him again and again. Hadoke added that he communicated more by doing less and had a natural warmth and charm that made him good to watch.