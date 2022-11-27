How did Hector Bonilla die? Tributes pour in as Mexican star passes away at 83

Veteran actor Hector Bonilla passed away aged 83 on November 25 in Mexico City, Mexico, due to natural causes.

His son, Fernando Bonilla, confirmed the unfortunate news of the Mexican star's demise on social media by penning a heartfelt note in his remembrance.

"I really want to talk and keep talking about my dad. But I think the best description I've ever read about who my boss was, was written by Victor Hugo Rascón Banda in 1993, for The Process, in a review of the play The Foreigner. I share them with you. This was my dad: "Bonilla is an actor loved and admired by university students, intellectuals, bankers, housewives, and workers."

He further wrote:

"It is a rare case of ubicuity; Announces Bacardi, acts in the soap opera Trapada, directs The Foreign, models clothes in the magazine Varón Mexico, stars in the movie Snakes and Stairs, and manages with the regent a crucial cultural project pair to this city And it's all doing it in the same season. "

Although neither Hector Bonilla's son nor any other representative mentioned a cause of death, reports from multiple publications suggested that the veteran Mexican actor was battling kidney cancer.

Post the news of Bonilla's death got publicized, tributes started pouring in online, with the Mexican government's Secretary of Culture tweeting about the news.

Alejandra Frausto @alefrausto El pueblo de México, a quien tanto quiso, podrá rendir homenaje al gran Héctor Bonilla en el @PalacioOficial el lunes 28 de noviembre a las 17h El pueblo de México, a quien tanto quiso, podrá rendir homenaje al gran Héctor Bonilla en el @PalacioOficial el lunes 28 de noviembre a las 17h https://t.co/nKa56qTvx7

The Government of Mexico's Secretariat of Culture, alongside the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, also tweeted about the tragic loss to the film industry in the country.

Frausto confirmed that admirers of Hector Bonilla's work will be able to pay tributes to the late actor on Monday, November 28, at 5:00 pm (CST) at Palacio de Bellas Artes (Palace of Fine Arts), Mexico City, Mexico. Here's the English translation of a tweet from Mexico's Secretary of Culture:

"The people of Mexico will be able to pay tribute to the great Héctor Bonilla, whom they loved so much, at @PalacioOficial on Monday, November 28 at 5:00 pm."

Secretaría de Cultura @cultura_mx La Secretaría de Cultura lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento del actor Héctor Bonilla, egresado de la Escuela de Arte Teatral del INBAL y considerado uno de los mejores actores de México. Se desarrolló en teatro, televisión y cine, donde participó en filmes como Rojo amanecer. La Secretaría de Cultura lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento del actor Héctor Bonilla, egresado de la Escuela de Arte Teatral del INBAL y considerado uno de los mejores actores de México. Se desarrolló en teatro, televisión y cine, donde participó en filmes como Rojo amanecer. https://t.co/Q8qQzmXuAo

The Secretariat of Culture tweeted a tribute to the veteran star by calling Hector Bonilla "one of the best actors in Mexico." Readers can find the original tweet and its English translation here:

"The Ministry of Culture deeply regrets the death of actor Héctor Bonilla, a graduate of the INBAL School of Theater Arts and considered one of the best actors in Mexico. He developed in theater, television, and cinema and participated in films such as Rojo Amanecer."

Many netizens also paid their respects to the celebrated star on Twitter. Here are some of these:

Andres Calva @AndresCalva10 #HectorBonilla #DEP #RIP



Lamentable perdida de un ícono legendario de la actuación mexicana.

Mis sinceras condolencias para sus familiares y amigos cercanos, en especial para su hijo



Paz en su tumba!.. 🕊️ twitter.com/Azteca/status/… TV Azteca @Azteca Muere el primer actor Héctor Bonilla a los 83 años, su legado nos acompañará por siempre. 🤍 Descanse en paz 🕊️ Muere el primer actor Héctor Bonilla a los 83 años, su legado nos acompañará por siempre. 🤍 Descanse en paz 🕊️ https://t.co/1V4ujTqR2o Lamentable perdida de un ícono legendario de la actuación mexicana.Mis sinceras condolencias para sus familiares y amigos cercanos, en especial para su hijo #SergioBonilla . Le mando mucha buena vibra y pronta resignación.Paz en su tumba!.. 🕊️ #HectorBonilla #DEP #RIPLamentable perdida de un ícono legendario de la actuación mexicana.Mis sinceras condolencias para sus familiares y amigos cercanos, en especial para su hijo #SergioBonilla. Le mando mucha buena vibra y pronta resignación.Paz en su tumba!.. 🕊️😔🙏 twitter.com/Azteca/status/…

Vivi gruñona 🌲 @vivian305024 Qué triste que se murió Héctor Bonilla. Qué triste que se murió Héctor Bonilla.

Jaime Garcia @GARCIAUNIVISION Un Último Aplauso para el Gran Actor Héctor Bonilla., QEPD, Siempre lo recordaremos por la obra teatral “El Diluvio que Viene” entre cientos de sus actuaciones en Teatro, Cine y Televisión Un Último Aplauso para el Gran Actor Héctor Bonilla., QEPD, Siempre lo recordaremos por la obra teatral “El Diluvio que Viene” entre cientos de sus actuaciones en Teatro, Cine y Televisión 🙏

Ricardo Perez @superichard653 🏽 🏽 🏽 @fdobonilla Show must go on! Así lo haría tú padre, nuestro Héctor Bonilla. Mi más sentido pésame. Q.e.p.d. @fdobonilla Show must go on! Así lo haría tú padre, nuestro Héctor Bonilla. Mi más sentido pésame. Q.e.p.d. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Guadalupe López @lupitanem

Acompañó a muchos q lo vivieron, fue el mejor homenaje al no ignorar su dolor.

De alguna forma sigues su escuela, no ignoras tu dolor y lo compartes con todos al tiempo que le harás el mejor homenaje.

Un abrazo consolador lleno de emoción. @fdobonilla Tu papá marcó mi vida con Rojo Amanecer.Acompañó a muchos q lo vivieron, fue el mejor homenaje al no ignorar su dolor.De alguna forma sigues su escuela, no ignoras tu dolor y lo compartes con todos al tiempo que le harás el mejor homenaje.Un abrazo consolador lleno de emoción. @fdobonilla Tu papá marcó mi vida con Rojo Amanecer.Acompañó a muchos q lo vivieron, fue el mejor homenaje al no ignorar su dolor.De alguna forma sigues su escuela, no ignoras tu dolor y lo compartes con todos al tiempo que le harás el mejor homenaje.Un abrazo consolador lleno de emoción.

Silvia L. @bellopuertotam @fdobonilla Tengo el honor de haber visto a su padre actuar en teatro hace muchos años, y fué maravilloso. Un actor estupendo, memorable, de lo mejor que ha habido en México. Le envío un abrazo y que descanse en paz el gran maestro de la actuación Héctor Bonilla. @fdobonilla Tengo el honor de haber visto a su padre actuar en teatro hace muchos años, y fué maravilloso. Un actor estupendo, memorable, de lo mejor que ha habido en México. Le envío un abrazo y que descanse en paz el gran maestro de la actuación Héctor Bonilla. 🙏👏💐

Margarita_Tr @MargaritaTr4 @fdobonilla Mi más sentido pésame, recibe nuestra solaridad en este momento de mucho dolor, fortaleza para resistir y resignación al momento de despedirte del gran HÉCTOR BONILLA. @fdobonilla Mi más sentido pésame, recibe nuestra solaridad en este momento de mucho dolor, fortaleza para resistir y resignación al momento de despedirte del gran HÉCTOR BONILLA.

Martha Nelida R @nelida_martha @fdobonilla @Miquiztli3 Te entiendo perfectamente y te admiro por esa decisión. Seguro él estaría orgulloso de ti. Mis sentidas condolencias. Muy admirado tu padre. Hace unos meses lo oímos en La Hora Nacional, mi hijo, muy joven, quedó cautivado con sus anécdotas y dijo ¡qué genial personaje! ¡Y sí! @fdobonilla @Miquiztli3 Te entiendo perfectamente y te admiro por esa decisión. Seguro él estaría orgulloso de ti. Mis sentidas condolencias. Muy admirado tu padre. Hace unos meses lo oímos en La Hora Nacional, mi hijo, muy joven, quedó cautivado con sus anécdotas y dijo ¡qué genial personaje! ¡Y sí!

fermorales @fermorales @fdobonilla Mi mujer recién había parido a mi hijo, 30 días y venía a mx en avión desde Chile, cabriolas, bebé, bolso con pañales,y llorando del stress las azafatas nunca ayudaron, el único que le dió una mano y la cuidó fue tu viejo, por eso y por el gran actor que fue lo querremos siempre @fdobonilla Mi mujer recién había parido a mi hijo, 30 días y venía a mx en avión desde Chile, cabriolas, bebé, bolso con pañales,y llorando del stress las azafatas nunca ayudaron, el único que le dió una mano y la cuidó fue tu viejo, por eso y por el gran actor que fue lo querremos siempre

M. 520 A. 741 M. 8 F. @elmoradon21

Dile en esta noche, que regrese a casa tranquilo, porque ustedes estarán bien... Vivan su duelo.

Abrazo fuerte y fraternal para ti y para toda la familia.



Saludos... @fdobonilla Mí más sentido pésame... al final tú superhéroe, tú maestro, tu consejero, tú PAPÁ ya descansa.Dile en esta noche, que regrese a casa tranquilo, porque ustedes estarán bien... Vivan su duelo.Abrazo fuerte y fraternal para ti y para toda la familia.Saludos... @fdobonilla Mí más sentido pésame... al final tú superhéroe, tú maestro, tu consejero, tú PAPÁ ya descansa. Dile en esta noche, que regrese a casa tranquilo, porque ustedes estarán bien... Vivan su duelo.Abrazo fuerte y fraternal para ti y para toda la familia. Saludos...

Who was Hector Bonilaa?

Bonilla was born on March 14, 1939, in Tetela de Ocampo, Puebla, Mexico. His career in the entertainment industry spanned over six decades, after having kicked off in 1960s.

Besides being an actor, Hector Bonilla also tried his hand at writing and direction.

Bonilla's notable work includes Meridiano 100 (1976), Monica y el profesor (2003), and Rojo Amanecer, aka Red Dawn (1989). He also worked in many TV productions from the late 1960s to the 2010s.

On a personal front, Hector Bonilla married actress Sofia Alvarez and had three children from the relationship, Sergio Bonilla, Leonor Bonilla, and Fernando Bonilla Martínez. The actor is survived by his wife and children.

