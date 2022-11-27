How did Hector Bonilla die? Tributes pour in as Mexican star passes away at 83

Veteran actor Hector Bonilla passed away aged 83 on November 25 in Mexico City, Mexico, due to natural causes.
His son, Fernando Bonilla, confirmed the unfortunate news of the Mexican star's demise on social media by penning a heartfelt note in his remembrance.
"I really want to talk and keep talking about my dad. But I think the best description I've ever read about who my boss was, was written by Victor Hugo Rascón Banda in 1993, for The Process, in a review of the play The Foreigner. I share them with you. This was my dad: "Bonilla is an actor loved and admired by university students, intellectuals, bankers, housewives, and workers."
He further wrote:
"It is a rare case of ubicuity; Announces Bacardi, acts in the soap opera Trapada, directs The Foreign, models clothes in the magazine Varón Mexico, stars in the movie Snakes and Stairs, and manages with the regent a crucial cultural project pair to this city And it's all doing it in the same season. "
Although neither Hector Bonilla's son nor any other representative mentioned a cause of death, reports from multiple publications suggested that the veteran Mexican actor was battling kidney cancer.
Post the news of Bonilla's death got publicized, tributes started pouring in online, with the Mexican government's Secretary of Culture tweeting about the news.
Hector Bonilla dies aged 83 after his prolonged battle with kidney cancer
The Government of Mexico's Secretariat of Culture, alongside the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, also tweeted about the tragic loss to the film industry in the country.
Frausto confirmed that admirers of Hector Bonilla's work will be able to pay tributes to the late actor on Monday, November 28, at 5:00 pm (CST) at Palacio de Bellas Artes (Palace of Fine Arts), Mexico City, Mexico. Here's the English translation of a tweet from Mexico's Secretary of Culture:
"The people of Mexico will be able to pay tribute to the great Héctor Bonilla, whom they loved so much, at @PalacioOficial on Monday, November 28 at 5:00 pm."
The Secretariat of Culture tweeted a tribute to the veteran star by calling Hector Bonilla "one of the best actors in Mexico." Readers can find the original tweet and its English translation here:
"The Ministry of Culture deeply regrets the death of actor Héctor Bonilla, a graduate of the INBAL School of Theater Arts and considered one of the best actors in Mexico. He developed in theater, television, and cinema and participated in films such as Rojo Amanecer."
Many netizens also paid their respects to the celebrated star on Twitter. Here are some of these:
Who was Hector Bonilaa?
Bonilla was born on March 14, 1939, in Tetela de Ocampo, Puebla, Mexico. His career in the entertainment industry spanned over six decades, after having kicked off in 1960s.
Besides being an actor, Hector Bonilla also tried his hand at writing and direction.
Bonilla's notable work includes Meridiano 100 (1976), Monica y el profesor (2003), and Rojo Amanecer, aka Red Dawn (1989). He also worked in many TV productions from the late 1960s to the 2010s.
On a personal front, Hector Bonilla married actress Sofia Alvarez and had three children from the relationship, Sergio Bonilla, Leonor Bonilla, and Fernando Bonilla Martínez. The actor is survived by his wife and children.