How are Dingo and MGK associated? Friendship explored as rapper shares poignant message in wake of snowboarder's passing

On February 28, 2025, Monster Energy took to X to announce the demise of Australian snowboarder Luke “The Dingo” Trembath. While a cause of death was not revealed, Luke's death left a lot of his fans upset, given he had a prominent presence in the sports community.

Ad

Among those paying tribute to Dingo, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly decided to post a message for his late friend. Sharing a video with a candle in the background, MGK wrote:

"I'll speak on it when I'm ready. but i'm not saying goodbye to Dingo today"

MGK's Instagram Story on Luke's demise (Image via Instagram/ @machinegunkelly)

For the unversed, Luke and MGK collaborated on multiple Monstery Energy projects like the snowboarder visiting Machine Gun Kelly's home in a 2019 video. MGK and Luke ended up becoming friends in the process.

Ad

During an interview for the YouTube channel BACK TO YOUR STORY in November 2022, Luke Trembath shared that he and MGK didn't get along when they first met. It was when MGK moved to L.A with his crew, Dingo started hanging out with the rapper and the two became friends.

Ad

Talking about what they had in common, Luke mentioned at the time:

"We're just very similar. He's (MGK) got a dark past, I got a dark past and when you put that behind you...I think I'm very good at like spotting like greatness and he's always had greatness in him."

"Me and him had a lot of moments"—Dingo revisited the time MGK's show sold out at Cleveland's Browns stadium

The late Luke Trembath's appearance on BACK TO YOUR STORY in 2022 shed light on his equation with Machine Gun Kelly. In addition to talking about how they came from similar pasts, the snowboarder proceeded to recall an incident when MGK's show sold out at Cleveland's Brown Stadium in August 2022, as a part of the rapper's “Mainstream Sellout” tour.

Ad

One of the highlights of MGK's performance was ziplining across a swarm of his fans, covering the length of the football field.

While giving an insight into what went on behind-the-scenes, Dingo mentioned in his interview that there was only one test run to the zipline done by a person who knocked his head in the process. Additionally, MGK's test run of the zipline resulted in a close hazard, however, he was able to pull it off successfully at the show.

Ad

Ad

Dingo then disccused how he and MGK stood at the stadium after the show. He recalled Machine Gun Kelly telling him when they were younger that he would sell the stadium out. Describing the same, the snowboarder mentioned:

"He looked at me and goes 'I f*cking told you so' and that was the moment. Me and him (MGK) had a lot of moments but that was a moment when it was like f*ck all you guys you know what I mean? We're here and we're not going anywhere"

Ad

Moreover, in a March 2019 video for Monster Energy's Cribs series, the late snowboarder visited MGK's residence in LA wherein he attempted to play the drums with the rapper. The two also discussed Machine Gun Kelly's role as Tomy Lee in Motley Crue's biopic The Dirt.

Luke Trembath was best known for starring in the five seasons of the Fuel TV series The Adventures of Danny and the Dingo, alongside Olympic silver medallist Danny Kass. Additionally, he hosted the UNLEASHED podcast for Monster Energy with Kass and Brittney Palmer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback