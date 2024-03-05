How did Disney respond to the employee ruining proposal? Everything to know

A viral video showcasing a wedding proposal gone wrong in Disney Land Paris has been making its rounds on the internet.

According to the video, a man had been planning to propose to his girlfriend at the wedding place. However, he did not flout rules, ensuring that he had asked a park employee for permission before doing so. Following that, the man and his girlfriend had mounted a platform before Cinderella's Castle.

The man had already bent down on one knee, but before he could ask the question, an employee ran onto the scene, interrupting the proposal. In doing so, he grabbed the ring box and got off the platform, gesturing to the couple to follow him and complete their entire process of the mounted platform.

The scene, posted on Reddit, has received condemnation because the employee had ruined the couple's special moment. Disney apologized for the employee's behaviour, saying in an interview with Newsweek:

"We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right."

Did the Disney employee get fired?

The incident was not the first time that a happy couple had clashed with the employees of a theme park.

In 2018, a man, who had visited Orlando Disney World, sued the megacorporation for a similar incident. That lawsuit was even more serious, as the man accused the employee of physically harassing him.

This instance did not escalate that far but left people wondering if Disney fired the employee who ruined the proposal. While the megacorporation has gone on to apologize to the young couple, they did not say whether the employee was fired or not.

Meanwhile, some people jumped to the employee's defence, saying that he was just caught at a bad place and might have faced worse consequences had he allowed the proposal to continue

Is it against the rules to propose at Disney?

As per the official Disney website, couples can and have proposed at theme parks. Many cast members have witnessed many a happy couples pledge their lives together at theme parks.

However, while proposing, it's important to find the best spot for doing so, without breaching any property rules. To ensure that's the case, it's best to check with a crew member - something the man in question did.

Additionally, there are several roped-off or inaccessible locations in theme parks. These places have instructions that they are off-limits to guests.

Where are the viral couple today, and did Disney compensate them?

Both the recently engaged couple and observers appeared perplexed by the employee's instructions. The proposer revealed how the magical world of Disney and its animation had played a crucial role in his four-year relationship with his fiancee.

He planned the proposal for five months ever since his fiancee gave him tickets for Christmas. However, his fiancee felt sad when the staff interrupted the proposal.

The megacorporation has apologised in response to the public outrage but have not said whether any disciplinary action has been taken yet or how they plan to compensate the couple.