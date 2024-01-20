How was FBI agent David Sesma involved in the American Nightmare case? Explained

FBI agent David Sesma gained notoriety in the media after he was connected to the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, who was taken from her California home and held captive for two days.

American Nightmare, the latest true crime docuseries that aired on Netflix on January 17, relates the nearly incredible story of Denise, who survived the horrific kidnapping and assault in Vallejo, California, only to have her accused of fabricating a fake made by police.

Denise, who testified before the Vallejo Police Department, shared that the kidnapper had mistakenly identified her as Aaron Quinn's ex-fiancée Andrea. It was also revealed that Andrea had a previous romantic relationship with David Sesma, which connected him to the lawsuit.

David Sesma and his involvement in the American Nightmare case

In the documentary, American Nightmare, Quinn reveals that Sesma, the FBI agent assigned to the investigation, was once romantically involved with Quinn's ex-girlfriend, Andrea. He claims the man who abducted Huskins told him that his original intention was to kidnap Andrea.

Despite defense attorney Rappaport's assertion that this created a conflict of interest, he stated that investigators assured him Sesma would remain involved in the probe. In the docuseries, Quinn asks,

"Is this why the investigation’s not being followed through? Is this why evidence is being ignored?"

Lawyers for the victims argue that an FBI agent (David Sesma) in charge of the disorganized investigation into Denise Huskins' kidnapping had once been involved with her boyfriend's ex-fiance and manipulated the case from the start.

Huskins was kidnapped by Matthew Muller, who took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted and attacked her for two horrifying days. After that, Huskins was left close to her mother's house in Huntington Beach.

Quinn informed the authorities of Huskins' kidnapping at that period. But as investigators, including Sesma and Vallejo officer Mat Mustard, told Quinn they didn't trust his story, he became the case's primary suspect. Quinn's lawyer, Dan Russo, told The U.S. Sun that the inquiry was botched from the start because Agent Sesma and his client had a personal dispute.

Many viewers of American Nightmare were taken aback by the revelation that Andrea had dated FBI agent David in the past and that he was linked to the lawsuit. Others speculated whether they would have been Matthew Muller's victims instead of Denise and Aaron.

What happened to Andrea Roberts?

Following the premiere of the true-crime series, questions have been raised about Andrea Roberts because it has been revealed that Matthew Muller, the abductor, informed Quinn and Huskins that she was the intended target.

Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins, the authors of American Nightmare, clarified that although they informed Andrea that a documentary was being created, her relationship with the authorities was purely coincidental. Speaking to Variety, Higgins said,

"We let Andrea know that the series was being made… I think she probably was dragged into it more than she ever wanted to be in the first place. We obviously knew that she had nothing to do with it. It was just a terrible set of coincidences."

However, according to The US Sun, the allegations made by Quinn's attorney stated that since Andrea had later chosen Quinn over Sesma, the FBI agent's grudge might have affected the investigation. David Sesma did not respond to the allegations and was not removed from the case.

Find out more about David Sesma and Andrea Roberts and the Huskins case on American Nightmare, which is available to stream on Netflix now.