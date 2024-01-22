Where to watch American Nightmare? Streaming options for all countries

On January 17, 2024, Netflix released American Nightmare, an original crime documentary series chronicling the lives of Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. The documentary circles around one particular incident that took place in their lives and changed its trajectory forever.

The Netflix description of the show reads:

"After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true-crime."

After all three episodes of the mini-series were released on the OTT platform, viewers flooded the comments section of both Huskins and Quinn extending their support. An Instagram user commented on Huskins' post, saying:

"I just watched your story. It was horrifying. I’m so thrilled to see that the two of you stayed together, got married, had kids and have built this amazing life together. That’s the way to take your power back. Well done!"

Another Instagram user took to Quinn's comments section and said:

"You both deserve all the peace in the world. I’m really sorry for everything you both have been through. A settlement just isn’t enough. You both should have and deserved to be believed from the beginning by VPD. That was a crime of injustice in itself."

Disclaimer: The following article consists of spoilers. The article also has mentions of r*pe and kidnapping, which might be triggering for some. Please continue reading at your discretion.

Where can you watch American Nightmare?

American Nightmare is available for streaming on Netflix right now. The show was added to the OTT platform on January 17, 2024. All three episodes of the crime docuseries are currently streaming on the platform.

The show is made by Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins, the duo famously known for their work on The Tinder Swindler (a British true crime documentary film).

The show features the real-life story of Denise Huskins and her husband (then boyfriend) Aaron Quinn. It tells the story of Huskins' disappearance from the couple's abode in California. The story also highlights the incapacity of law enforcers to conduct the necessary investigations required to solve the case. It also reveals the story of the mistreatment both Huskins and Quinn received at the hands of those investigating the case and the public in general.

The three episodes of the show panning around 45 minutes each consist of live footage, personal accounts of those involved, and re-enactments of incidents that happened surrounding the case. All of these elements together keep the audience engaged at all times who are always curious as to what would happen next.

Is American Nightmare a good show?

The Netflix original is yet another addition to the genre of crime documentaries. The genre, highly popularised by streaming platforms, has never failed to disappoint the masses. This time too, with American Nightmare and its gripping storyline and "edge of the seat moments" the OTT giant has successfully delivered another hit.

Critics have been raving about the show since its release and from what it appears, praises will only flow in from here onwards.

Acclaimed critic M.N. Miller from Fandom Wire said:

"American Nightmare is suspenseful and riveting while also being a damning indictment of the institutional bias in law enforcement when it comes to "believe women" in sexual violence cases."

Reflecting on a similar sentiment, Andrew Parker from The Gate said:

"Those unfamiliar with the unusual circumstances surrounding the case at the centre of it all will be enthralled and left picking their jaws off the floor at the many unpredictable twists throughout American Nightmare."

Is American Nightmare based off a true story?

American Nightmare is a documentary that tells the story of Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. The two who are now married with kids found themselves at the centre of a huge media trial back in 2015 following Denise's abduction from the couple's home.

Denise was kidnapped by a group of assailants and was held back in demand of a ransom. During her stay, she was threatened and raped multiple times. After days of torture, the miscreants finally decided to let her go without any ransom money.

At that time the couple were accused of orchestrating the entire incident to make it look like an actual crime. This, however, was later found to be untrue.

All episodes of American Nightmare are currently streaming on Netflix.