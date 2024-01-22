American Nightmare: Are Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins still together? All to know

Netflix’s American Nightmare unraveled the true events surrounding the kidnapping and assault of Denise Huskins in March 2015. The incident that was initially mishandled by the local police because of its similarity to the 2014 movie Gone Girl was eventually solved months later. Matthew Muller, identified as the culprit, received a 40-year prison sentence, while the police refused to apologize to Denise at the time.

Throughout her ordeal with the police and its aftermath, Denise Huskins had the support of her fiancé, Aaron Quinn. The couple, who were trying to get over a rough patch in their relationship when the event occurred, are now married with two daughters. Denise and Aaron married in September 2018. In the Netflix docuseries American Nightmare, Denise has expressed satisfaction about having a complete family.

Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins have started a family as per American Nightmare

Three years after Denise’s ordeal, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn got married on September 29, 2018. In the same year, they won their lawsuit against the Vallejo city police and received a $2.5 million settlement, as revealed in Netflix's American Nightmare. Despite their triumph, the police refused to issue a public apology to the couple for their trouble for six years after the ordeal.

Less than two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Olivia, in March 2020. They proceeded to have another daughter in 2022. As mentioned before, Denise told American Nightmare that she felt her family was complete and that she wanted her daughters to know their value. Quinn, on the other hand, is supportive of the women in his life and wants his daughters to turn out like their mother.

The couple have also come out with a book in 2022, detailing their ordeal. They have co-authored the book with Nicole Weisensee Egan, a former senior writer at PEOPLE.

What is the American Nightmare case of Denise Huskins?

As presented in the Netflix docuseries American Nightmare, Denise Huskins faced an ordeal similar to the Gillian Flynn book Gone Girl and the movie based on it, released in 2014, a year before Denise’s kidnapping.

When Denise went missing in March 2015, Aaron was late in raising the alarm. Besides, the police found his description of the kidnapping too sensational to believe. Two days later, when Denise returned, she was dazed and terrified to report. However, when she did, the authorities found the case very similar to the Flynn movie. They believed that the couple was trying to draw attention by staging the incident.

The other thing that complicated Denise’s case with the Vallejo police was the statements from Aaron’s ex-fiancée, Andrea Roberts. Roberts was engaged to Aaron before he got together with Denise. However, she claimed that he was interested in getting back with her.

It was revealed in the documentary that Denise had indeed read some of the messages that Aaron had written to Andrea. Believing that their relationship was falling apart, Denise met Aaron the day before her kidnapping.

As she told in American Nightmare, Denise remembered the kidnapper telling her how she looked similar to Andrea and that she was to be the target. However, the culprit, Matthew Muller, has not disclosed why he wanted to target Andrea.

How did Denise’s case end?

Muller was caught when he left his wallet while fleeing the scene of another similar incident. After getting caught, he pleaded guilty to Denise’s abduction and r*pe. While he was charged with kidnapping, r*pe, and false imprisonment of Denise under federal and state courts, Denise and Aaron filed a defamation lawsuit against the Vallejo Police Department in 2016.

Denise and Aaron continue to live with their daughters in California, as does Andrea. However, the police department and Andrea Roberts did not participate in the documentary series.

