Where Are Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn Now? Details explored as Netflix premieres American Nightmare

American Nightmare is a Netflix docuseries that is based on the kidnapping of Denise Huskin from her boyfriend Aaron Quinn's home in Vallejo, California.

Huskins and Quinn were the victims of a home invasion on March 23, 2015. Quinn was drugged and restrained by the abductor, Matthew Muller, while Huskins was taken away and sexually assaulted for two days.

In the documentary, it is claimed that when Quinn first went to the police to ask for assistance, they didn't believe him. Rather, the FBI and the Vallejo Police Department had doubts about their account, partly because of the recent release of Gone Girl.

But when Muller was taken into custody for a similar break-in in Dublin, California, evidence showed he was responsible for the Huskins' kidnapping and assault.

American Nightmare is available for streaming on Netflix from January 17, 2024. Meanwhile, let's look at where Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn are now.

Where are Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn as American Nightmare premiered on Netflix?

The ordeal Huskin and Quinn suffered has been dubbed the Gone Girl kidnapping. The couple experienced further anguish when they were suspected of fabricating the captivity.

On March 23, 2015, Matthew Muller, a disbarred lawyer, and former marine, broke into the couple's home. He abducted Huskins and harassed the pair. Then, on March 25, Muller violated Huskin in a desolate area, held her captive, and then freed her after two days.

The media and police termed the story a hoax since they felt it was too fantastical to be true. However, a few months later, Muller was apprehended by the authorities in a related crime and they discovered proof connecting him to Huskins' abduction.

The pair have spoken out frequently about the horrifying experience and the police's mistrust of them. In 2021, Quinn said the following to The New York Post:

"I always thought police officers were there to protect the general public. But I found out how quickly the justice system can turn on you. They have sheer tunnel vision and absolute certainty that you’re lying.”

A still from the docuseries (Image via Netflix)

After his arrest in June 2015, Muller pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and was sentenced to 40 years in prison the following year on federal abduction charges. In 2022, he received a 31-year state prison sentence for rape, robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment. However, according to CBS reports, the latter sentence would be served "concurrently" with the original one.

Huskins and Quinn, meanwhile, sued the city of Vallejo for defamation in 2015, stating they were wrongly accused by the police of fabricating the kidnapping.

The couple reportedly settled the legal dispute for $2.5 million in 2018 and got married on September 29th of the same year. They currently have two kids Olivia and Naomi.

Huskins told ABC News in an interview:

“You can go through any kind of trauma to the point where it leaves you devastated and in a place where you just think, 'This is impossible to move forward from. What do I do next?' I think ours is an example of that. There is hope. It might take time, and it might be a lot of hard work, but there is hope."

She works as a physical therapist on the Central Coast of California, where the couple currently resides. Quinn is employed by Apiros, a company that prepares high school athletes for professional sports.

In 2021, the pair co-wrote the book Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors.

American Nightmare is currently available for streaming on Netflix.