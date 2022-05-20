How did Jennifer Dulos' husband Fotis Dulos die? CBS 48 Hours set to explore death

This week's CBS' 48 Hours is set to explore the disappearance of a Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, and the involvement of her husband, Fotis Dulos. Soon after the disappearance, police investigations revealed that there was an assault involved in the process. With a bitter custody fight underway and enough information about Fotis Dulos' abusive habits, he was the prime suspect from the outset.

He was arrested on murder charges in January 2020 along with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis after circumstantial evidence indicated that he murdered his estranged wife and disposed of her body.

Mary Murphy @MurphyPIX #BREAKING: #Jacobi Hospital in Bronx: #FotisDulos —who attempted suicide Tuesday at Connecticut home—is dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Lawyer said Dulos removed from life support shortly after 5:30 pm. He was accused of murder after wife’s disappearance #BREAKING: #Jacobi Hospital in Bronx: #FotisDulos—who attempted suicide Tuesday at Connecticut home—is dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Lawyer said Dulos removed from life support shortly after 5:30 pm. He was accused of murder after wife’s disappearance https://t.co/pEjcNuXTnU

After Fotis Dulos failed to appear for an emergency bond hearing, police found him in his garage unconscious from attempted monoxide poisoning. Despite being sent to the hospital right away, he died there a few days later.

What happened to Fotis Dulos after Jennifer's disappearance?

Jennifer disappeared on the morning of May 24, 2022, after returning from dropping her kids off. Her friends and the nanny registered a missing persons report that evening. Upon investigation, police allegedly ruled this as a case of assault.

That same evening, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were allegedly captured on a security camera throwing away dozens of garbage bags into 30 trash bins. Police found zip ties, duct tape, and clothes stained with Jennifer's blood inside the garbage dump.

Lissette Nuñez @LissetteNunezTV It’s been almost 9 months since #JenniferDulos was last seen. Kent Mawhinney, one of the suspects, will be back in court today. Mawhinney was a close friend of #FotisDulos . The arrest warrant connects him to a shallow grave found at a gun club in East Granby. It’s been almost 9 months since #JenniferDulos was last seen. Kent Mawhinney, one of the suspects, will be back in court today. Mawhinney was a close friend of #FotisDulos. The arrest warrant connects him to a shallow grave found at a gun club in East Granby. https://t.co/Dsd3Z4GDL4

After the discovery, Dulos and Troconis were arrested on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. They pleaded not guilty. They were arrested again on charges of evidence tampering later that year. During this time, Dulos released a statement saying:

"The public's perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case.But I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same,"

Almost nine months after the incident, Dulos was arrested and charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping. Troconis was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecution and subsequent suicide

Even though police failed to find Jennifer's body or the murder weapon, according to sources, the prosecution built a case around circumstantial evidence. They alleged that Jennifer was killed between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m on May 24, 2022. They further alleged that Dulos tied Jennifer with zip ties and stabbed her with a yet undiscovered weapon.

Dulos was arrested on January 7, 2020, on charges of murder. Later that month, Dulos was hospitalized for monoxide poisoning after allegedly attempting suicide in his Farmington, Connecticut home.

A handwritten suicide note by Dulos said:

"If you are reading this I am no more. I refuse to spend even an hour in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough. If it takes my head to end this, so be it. Please let my children know that I love them, I would do anything to be with them, but unfortunately we all have our limits."

Authorities performed a routine check after Fotis Dulos failed to show up for an emergency bond, where they found him.

The body of Jennifer Dulos remains undiscovered to this day.

The body of Jennifer Dulos remains undiscovered to this day.

