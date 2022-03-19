How did John Clayton die? Tributes pour in as longtime NFL reporter passes away at 67

On Friday, March 18, renowned NFL reporter John Clayton passed away at the age of 67. Clayton’s ESPN colleague Chris Mortensen announced the news of his demise via Twitter. A statement was later released by the Seattle Seahawks at the behest of the late journalist’s family.
In his tweet, Mortensen wrote that Clayton “passed away today at a Seattle area hospital.” Further adding,
“His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness.”
Clayton is survived by his wife Patricia and sister Amy. Throughout a career of 36 years, Clayton was associated with ESPN as an NFL reporter for over two decades. The sports journalist recently worked for The Seattle Seahawks as a sideline radio reporter for five seasons and also hosted The John Clayton Show on Seattle Sports 710.
What happened to the late ESPN reporter John Clayton?
According to his colleague, Mortensen, Clayton was reportedly admitted to a “Seattle area hospital” for receiving treatment for a “brief illness.” His last story was published on Seattle Sports 710’s website on March 10.
This potentially insinuates that Clayton was recently hospitalized following his bout with the illness, which is yet to be revealed by the family.
Exploring John Clayton’s legacy as a sports journalist
In the 1970s and 1980s, Clayton was associated with The Pittsburgh Press and covered the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania native worked with The News Tribune in Tacoma and covered the Seattle Seahawks.
While it is unknown what Clayton did in the early 1990s, the sports analyst joined ESPN in 1995. Later, he rose through the ranks to become a senior reporter in the organization, which also translated to being a senior writer for ESPN.com.
During his career at ESPN, Clayton hosted the NFL commentaries on television and radio. Amongst several recognitions, in 2007, Clayton (who was also known as ‘The Professor’) received the Bill Nunn Memorial Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.
Condolences rush in after John Clayton’s demise
Following his death, Clayton’s associates and colleagues from the industry paid tribute to the late sports journalist. Numerous tweets pointed out his involvement in one of the most popular SportsCenter commercials.
Meanwhile, many acknowledged the late NFL reporter’s legacy and kindness while deeming the ‘Hall of Fame’ inductee a legend.