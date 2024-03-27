High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French. The mommy-to-be announced the exciting news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with photos showing off her baby bump with the message:

"We can't wait to meet you."

The 38-year-old actress and French have been married for almost 10 years, as they tied the knot on September 8, 2014, in Santa Barbara, California. The couple welcomed their first child, Jupiter Iris, who turned three on March 23, 2024.

Ashley Tisdale met her husband Christopher French through mutual friends in December 2012

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress met Christopher French through mutual friends in December 2012. Eight months later, they were engaged when French got down on one knee at the top of the Empire State Building.

Hailing from California, French is a musician known for his experimental electronic work. He is also a multi-instrument artist. His work credits include 2018 comedy musical film, Unlovable, and HBO Max documentary titled On Tour with Asperger's Are Us.

The 41-year-old musician founded the alt-rock band Annie Automatic. He has a degree from Musician's Institute for Recording Engineering and Berklee College Of Music for Film Scoring & Orchestration.

Christopher French and Ashley Tisdale have recorded songs together, including a cover of Paramore's Still Into You in 2016. They released their EP, Music Session: Volume 1 in 2018.

Following the second baby announcement, Christopher French took to his wife's comment section to share his excitement:

French's comment on Ashley Tisdale's post announcing her pregnancy (Image via Instagram/ @cmfrench)

Ashley Tisdale has frequently spoken about keeping a balance while juggling multiple roles, as a professional, mother, wife, and individual. In a 2022 interview, she explained it was important to "make moments of self-care a part of our every day."

Talking about her daughter, the Disney Alum told Poeple magazine:

"I think she's had my personality since she was born. She definitely looks like my husband, but definitely is my personality. Just her expressions and just how she says things and it's just those little tiny things..."

The actress opened up about the pressures of being a first-time mom in a discussion with US Weekly, stating she is fine with making mistakes and not knowing everything.

In the same interview, Ashley Tisdale gushed about Jupiter's artistic inclinations, remarking on her love for painting. Like her parents, the toddler too expressed an inclination to music. She added her daughter loves to talk to her and French about her day and is a "great communicator."

"She’s a really emotionally intelligent kid. She’s like a little adult!"

Ashley Tisdale is not the only Disney star who is expecting. Her High School Musical co-star Venessa Hudgens is also embracing motherhood. It would be her first child with Baseball player, Cole Tucker. The couple got hitched in December 2023 and she revealed her pregnancy during the Oscars red carpet that was held in March 2024.