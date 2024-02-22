Fact Check: Is Disney World adding urinals to women's restrooms? Viral claim debunked

Rumors of Disney World adding urinals to women's restrooms have been making rounds online this month. On February 8, 2024, Mouse Trap News published an article claiming the theme park is adding urinals in all women's restrooms to be more inclusive.

The website also shared the news on their various social media pages with the caption:

"This is a controversial move by Disney!"

The post went viral with over 58,000 views on TikTok and over 3,200 likes on Instagram. The alleged news left netizens in disbelief, with many commenting they were never going back to the theme park.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@mousetrapnews)

However, these claims are false, and the theme park is not adding urinals to its women's restrooms.

Mouse Trap News is a satirical website that publishes content related to Disney

As per the article, the entertainment conglomerate wanted to ensure visitors were "more comfortable in their bathrooms." It also included an alleged statement by an official spokesperson, who remarked:

"Adding urinals to the women’s restroom provides a safer and more inclusive atmosphere for everyone."

It elaborated it was a part of the company's alleged new development plan to remove "all genders from their bathrooms."

The article also detailed the potential problems with this new change in restrooms, questioning who would use the new urinals. It even brought up fake complaints by women who stated that "replacing stalls with urinals would allow for less capacity."

Mouse Trap News claimed Disney wanted to install urinals in women's restrooms across all their properties. The satirical report even added a disturbing comment by a man about the new changes in the restrooms:

"Now I can finally use the women’s restroom without worrying about being arrested."

However, a quick search of the website revealed it was a satire and parody site that wrote fictional stories about Disney, including its parks, hotels, resorts, and even made-up business partnerships.

The site has previously written about other fictitious claims, such as the theme park opening a "Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward" and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce renting out the entire theme park for a day.

A statement on the Mouse Trap News's About US page reads:

"You can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

Netizens react to claims of Disney adding urinals to women's restrooms

As the posts went viral and rumors spread, internet users quickly criticized the move. Many commented they would stop visiting the park. Here are some comments seen under @mousetrapnews' Instagram post about the same:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@diane.fleming.9699)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@kristin_lara_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@young_gazelle)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@campburi)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@lucasmeisel)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@cari1933)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@c0c_evans76)

Disney has not released any statements on the rumors.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE