Destination D23: All major Disney parks announcements of the event so far

The magic of Disney never ceases to amaze; 2023's Destination D23, hosted at Walt Disney World, was no exception. The event, transcending the boundaries of a mere expo, evolved into an immersive experience, truly encapsulating what it means to be a Disney fan.

Gathering fans, creators, and enthusiasts, Destination D23 emerged as a platform where dreams take shape and visions come alive. With every ticking second during the event, Chairman Josh D'Amaro unveiled layers of the fantastical world Disney is set to embark upon.

These weren't just announcements but promises of tales yet to be told, realms yet to be explored, and characters to be introduced. Sneak peeks and in-depth insights painted a picture of what Disney Parks are poised to transform into.

But what were these revelations? Destination D23 spanned announcements across various Disney Parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and even global expansions touching Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

A whirlwind of information, these revelations encompassed everything from expansions and attractions to revamped classics and new experiences.

As we delve deeper, we'll journey through each of these announcements, unwrapping the enchantment piece by piece.

Charting the magic: Destination D23's vision for Disney's decade ahead

Expand Tweet

The Disney event truly showcased the expansive future vision of Disney. Chairman Josh D'Amaro's words resonated with the commitment to innovate and expand, promising Disney loyalists an era where magic knows no bounds.

The announcement of a decade-long expansion project set the stage, highlighting an era of enriched shows, reimagined lands, and a canvas painted with newer characters. As we venture further, we will immerse ourselves in the individual realms of this enchanting universe, exploring each park and its promised wonders.

1) Magic Kingdom's Magic

Beyond Big Thunder Mountain: Imagineers at Destination D23 teased about venturing stories "Beyond Big Thunder Mountain," hinting at a monumental expansion featuring new attractions, eateries, performances, and more.

Pirates of the Caribbean Tavern: Peg-Leg Pete, formerly the Barker Bird, will return with a dedicated tavern in the Magic Kingdom.

Reimagined Jamboree: By 2024, the classic Country Bear Jamboree will transform "Country Bear Musical Jamboree," serenading audiences with Disney classics. Liver Lips McGrowl also gets a fresh take.

Hatbox Ghost: Haunted Mansion aficionados have something to look forward to with the arrival of the Hatbox Ghost this November.

2) EPCOT Excitement

Expand Tweet

Journey of Water: The Event confirmed that the Moana-inspired walkthrough attraction is set for a grand opening on October 16, 2023, accompanied by a Moana meet and greet.

Figment's Feature: The beloved purple dragon, Figment, will start greeting guests on September 10. A special meeting was also scheduled at the Destination D23 event on September 9.

Test Track & Luminous: A Test Track reimagining inspired by the World of Motion and a new nighttime spectacle titled "Luminous: The Symphony of Us" coming December 5, 2023, are among the latest offerings.

World Celebration: Opening in December, this is vital to the ongoing EPCOT transformation.

3) Animal Kingdom & Beyond

A 3D "Zootopia" show replacing "It's Tough To Be a Bug" and a reimagined Dinoland with "Encanto" and "Indiana Jones" tales were among the top announcements at Destination D23.

4) Global Announcements

Expand Tweet

From the Louis animatronic in Tiana's Bayou Adventure (Disneyland Park & Magic Kingdom) to Ahsoka Tano joining Star Tours in 2024 and sneak peeks from Disneyland Paris to Hong Kong Disneyland, Destination D23 was genuinely global.

5) Disney Cruise Line Sails Forward

The attendees of the event learned of the christening of the seventh ship as "Disney Adventure" and the announcement of the new "Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point."

As the curtains drew on the Destination D23 event of 2023, one thing was clear: the magical realms of Disney are set for an evolution like never before, promising a decade where every day feels like a spellbinding tale.