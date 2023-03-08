Rebel Wilson banned from Disneyland for breaking a major rule

Rebel Wilson, the talented Hollywood actress and comedian, recently made headlines after disclosing that she was banned from the happiest place on Earth - Disneyland for a whole month.

During an interview on The Daily Show, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that the ban was imposed after she broke a crucial rule by taking a selfie in a secret bathroom at Disneyland.

Wilson's revelation has sparked curiosity among fans and Disney enthusiasts, shedding light on the lesser-known regulations at the world-renowned theme park.

Rebel Wilson's Disneyland bathroom selfie leads to a 30-day ban

During her appearance on The Daily Show, Wilson shared that Disney contacted her to inquire about her preferred 30-day ban period from the park, which she chose to be in June due to her filming schedule. Despite the ban, Wilson commented that Disney seemed lenient about the incident, as someone contacted her to make the necessary arrangements.

However, breaking the no-picture policy in Disneyland's restrooms is common, although the park strictly prohibits it. The policy is in place to preserve the park's family-friendly environment, and Disney enforces it stringently.

Rebel Wilson reveals Disneyland's secret adult gangs and initiation ritual

Rebel Wilson shared some fascinating insights into Disneyland's hidden pathways and subcultures. The Pitch Perfect star revealed that there are gangs of adults in the park with names like the White Rabbits, Children of Thanos, and Coco Locos.

According to Wilson, these gangs walk around the park and do "gang stuff," such as stealing items from the attractions. One of their initiation rituals involves stealing the apple from the Snow White ride, which has been stolen so many times that Disneyland has replaced it with a hologram.

Wilson's revelations provide a glimpse into the lesser-known side of the world-famous theme park, where visitors can explore hidden areas and discover unexpected secrets. It also highlights the subculture within the park's community, where like-minded individuals unite to share their love for Disney in unique ways.

From ban to bliss: Rebel Wilson finds love and becomes a mom at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson's love life is flourishing at the happiest place on earth despite being banned for taking a bathroom selfie. She recently got engaged to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, at Disneyland, where they also welcomed their daughter, Royce, via surrogate last November.

While enjoying her happiness, Wilson has also been vocal about the restrictions of her contract for the Pitch Perfect trilogy, alleging that her contract for the Pitch Perfect trilogy didn't allow her to lose weight as she played the character Fat Amy.

She claimed that she wasn't allowed to "lose a massive amount of weight" before completing the obligations in the contract. Universal Pictures is yet to comment on Wilson's claims regarding a specific weight clause in the contract for Pitch Perfect.

Final thoughts

Rebel Wilson's ban from Disneyland for breaking bathroom rules has undoubtedly raised eyebrows and sparked conversations between fans and Disney enthusiasts.

While the incident itself may seem trivial, it serves as a reminder that even celebrities are not exempt from the rules and regulations of the famous theme park.

Additionally, Wilson's disclosure has shed light on Disneyland's fascinating and lesser-known culture and secret pathways. Overall, Wilson's Disneyland ban has given us plenty to ponder, and we can only hope that the actress will abide by the rules in the future so that she can once again enjoy the magic of Disneyland.

