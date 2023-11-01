Fact Check: Did Disney World cancel Christmas celebrations for 2024? Viral article debunked

With the Christmas season around the corner, there has been an article floating on social media claiming that Disney World will not be holding its annual Christmas celebrations in 2024 and that this year's will be the park's last. The article was published by Mouse Trap News on October 17.

As the world waits for the arrival of the Christmas season, the Disney Christmas celebrations are much loved as many from around the globe visit the park to witness the festive activities.

However, as many stumbled upon the article, social media users were shocked and many were also saddened to learn about it. The article stated how Disney World’s spokesperson claimed:

“Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas party and all other Christmas celebrations will be canceled at Disney World next year. We recognize that there are more holidays than just Christmas and want to have a more inclusive celebration for all people and religions."

The article also talked about the party being a “huge money maker” for the company, and it also reported how they will just stick to putting up lights, and trees and playing music, this year.

While no such official announcement was made by Disney World, or any of the reliable source or verified media outlets, the piece of information being shared by Mouse Trap News can be called fake, as there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Moreover, Mouse Trap News is known for its satirical articles, which mostly publish fake news, as they have previously talked about Disney eliminating Disability Access Service, Elsa marrying a woman in Frozen 3 and even Mickey and Minnie Mouse getting divorced. However, none of them have been true.

Hence, the news about Disney World calling off the Christmas celebrations is fake and holds no truth.

Mouse Trap News shared a screenshot of Disney World stating that 2023 will be the last year the park hosts Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: Fake News debunked

As the world gears up for the festive season, the article claiming that 2023 will be the last year that Disney World will celebrate the Christmas party shook the world, as it also included a screenshot to make the article look more authentic and real. The text on the screenshot read:

"The most magical holiday tradition returns to Magic Kingdom Park for its final year on select nights November 9 to December 22, 2023!"

However, upon opening Walt Disney’s official website, no such text or image came which makes the news fake, and untrue. At the same time, Mouse Trap News is a known satirical website that posts many articles that are untrue, as the website states that they do the same for “fun-purpose” only.

The About section of the website states:

“Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn’t true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.”

Hence, the news about 2023 being the last year that Disney World hosts Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is fake and untrue. However, this incident again highlights how it is crucial to first verify the news before sharing it further, as it can mislead the masses and spread fake news, which can lead people to believe it.