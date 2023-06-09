How long were DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh together? Relationship explored as rapper shares heartfelt tribute to late partner

American comedian/rapper/YouTuber, DC Young Fly, was together with Jacky Oh since 2015, until she recently passed away at the young age of 32. A mother-of-three and the model entrepreneur of Wild ‘n Out (the American comedy game show), the exact reason behind Jacky Oh's untimely passing is still a mystery.

However, as per reports, she was in Miami, Florida, to get a plastic surgery procedure done and was staying at the Homewood Suites. There, on May 31, she was discovered unconscious by the hotel authorities who immediately rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, Jacky was declared dead upon arrival. The news of the demise was announced on June 1.

Understandably, DC Young Fly was grieving and was not available for any comments, until he finally broke his silence on Jacky's passing, yesterday, over an Instagram post. There, he declared that he was “in no rush to post” as he clearly wanted “it to be a dream so bad.” In his tribute, he also mentioned how Jacky Oh was “THE GREATEST MOTHER [HE] KNOW[S].”

Fans of the couple as well as other celebrities from the industry have also been mourning this loss, as they showed immense support to DC Young Fly and his family in the comment section of the tribute post.

DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh met on the sets of Wild ‘n Out

Jacky Oh (born as Jacklyn Smith) was part of Wild ‘n Out long before DC Young Fly joined it in 2015. In fact, it was on this comedy game show’s set that the two met and fell in love. The late 32-year-old had revealed this during a YouTube interview with DJ Small Eyez back in 2017, prior to which nobody really knew about the duo's relationship.

Turns out, they began dating only a week after the series wrap. Jacklyn had also mentioned how she wasn’t initially attracted to the rapper and was only trying to vibe with him during the shooting. But once the show's filming got over, sparks were allegedly flying all over the place.

In October 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, Nova Whitfield. While they did not get married, they shared a strong bond even after years of dating. In August 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, their second child was born, whom they named Nala Whitfield. Interestingly, Jacky shot the gender reveal party prior to the birth of their second daughter and even shared her precious moments with her fans via YouTube.

Since then, the social media influencer/J Nova entrepreneur and her comedian partner of the 85 South fame have made many public appearances. From BET Social Awards 2019 to BET Hip Hop Award 2021, they were always hand-in-hand in every event they made an appearance in.

In fact, last year too, the duo was seen attending the No Cap Comedy Tour in April, following which in July, DC Young Fly and Oh welcomed their baby boy, Prince Whitefield. Since then, the couple had been really active on YouTube sharing intimate family moments with their viewers and admirers with honest and humouring content.

Jacky Oh’s last Instagram post was in mid-May when she shared video of her children sleeping.

