How did D.C. Young Fly meet Jacky Oh? Relationship explored in wake of latter's tragic passing at 32

Well-known television personality Jacky Oh recently passed away at the age of 32. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, but she reportedly underwent a "mommy makeover," which led to her death. Jacky was in a relationship with rapper D.C. Young Fly since 2015 after meeting on the set of Wild 'N Out, and they were the parents of three children.

The official Instagram page of Wild 'N Out paid tribute to Oh by sharing a post featuring her picture. They started by writing:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

The post continued that Oh was a "loving friend and beloved colleague" in all five seasons. The post added that Oh was a mother to three children and ended by saying:

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky Oh was popular for her appearance in Wild 'N Out, and she also had a YouTube channel named mcjackyoh. She also pursued a career as an entrepreneur, and in 2019, she started a lip gloss line titled J Nova Collection.

Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly were in a relationship since 2015

Also known as Jacklyn Smith, she was romantically linked to actor, comedian, and musician D.C. Young Fly before her death. The duo first met in a hotel lobby during the rookie season of Wild 'N Out in 2015. In an interview with DJ Small Eyez in 2017, Oh said:

"We started dating right after the show wrapped. I flew back to California, he flew back to Atlanta. I think I flew to Atlanta the next week."

Jacklyn said that there was no love at first sight and that they were not planning to get married despite having dated for two years. Speaking further about her marriage to Young Fly, Oh said:

"You know if it's not broken, don't fix it. We're fine, we're chilling, we're both young and just enjoying ourselves, our baby, our little family."

Jacky Oh and Young Fly were the parents of three children. The duo's first daughter, Nova, was born in October 2016, and their second daughter, Nala, was born in 2020. The pair also welcomed a son named Prince in July 2022.

D.C. Young Fly has pursued a successful career in the entertainment industry

D.C. Young Fly has been one of the cast members of Wild 'N Out, and he initially played a recurring role in the show. He was later promoted to a series regular in 2020.

He has made guest appearances in different shows and made his film debut with #DigitalLivesMatter. He has appeared in films like Dirty South House Arrest, I Got the Hook-Up 2, and more. He is known for music projects, including Fly Allegiance, Trap Soul, Supplyin' Pressure, and others.

