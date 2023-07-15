How long does Norovirus last? Incubation period explored amid recent cruise ship outbreaks

The recent increase in Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships has become the talk of the town. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there have been 13 outbreaks of the virus so far on cruises in North America. This marks the highest number of outbreaks on cruises since 2012, which has left several individuals worried.

The Norovirus (as a stomach bug or stomach flu) is a very contagious virus. It can spread through food, water, and/or close contact with those who have contracted the illness. The virus spreads seasonally, usually during the winter when the temperature drops significantly.

Several patients have been taking to social media to shed light on their experience of contracting the virus while traveling at sea. They shared several details including the cost of medication and the response time of the medical team and crew during the medical emergency onboard.

The Norovirus lasts for 12 to 48 hours

Once a person contracts the virus, their stomach and intestine begin to swell. This is called acute gastroenteritis. The infected individual may experience several symptoms including stomach pain, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and body aches.

The virus' highly contagious nature is due to the fact that it is fairly easier to contract. The CDC reported that the people who get infected "can shed billions of norovirus particles that you can't see without a microscope."

The highly infectious disease may last for around two to three days. An individual can stay contagious for a couple of days after recovering as well. It is important to note that one starts to show symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus.

According to a 2018 analysis report by Journal Science, the virus may stay in the system for weeks or months after recovery in some cases. This may cause individuals to suffer from lingering inflammatory problems.

There is no vaccine available for the virus yet. However, those who contract it usually get better in two or three days. The virus may have a more serious impact on senior citizens, babies, and people with weaker immune systems than others.

The latest Norovirus outbreak was reported on the Viking Neptune

The latest outbreak occurred on June 20, when a ship called Viking Neptune was docked in New York, while it was returning from Iceland.

According to the CDC, 113 of 838 people (about 13% of the total passengers onboard), and nine crew members contracted the illness. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention came to the conclusion that the individuals had the virus after medical officials on board sent samples to the lab.

barkalark @ba_barkalark Mike Sington @MikeSington The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s “Icon of the Seas”, is undergoing sea trials now. It’s five times larger than the Titanic. a larger than usual petri dish #CovidIsntOver and even if it was this looks like an invitation to come down with a norovirus (13 reported outbreaks of noros on cruises). Having had a norovirus before, I can honestly say I would NEVER go on a cruise (even if covid never existed). twitter.com/MikeSington/st…

The list of outbreaks on cruises, as of July 2023

Cruise Line Cruise Ship Sailing Dates Causative Agent Viking Cruises Viking Neptune 6/6 – 6/20 Norovirus Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Summit 5/15 – 5/25 Norovirus Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam 5/6 – 5/21 Norovirus Princess Cruises Grand Princess 3/31 – 4/28 Norovirus Princess Cruises Emerald Princess 3/17 – 4/1 Norovirus Royal Caribbean International Enchantment of the Seas 3/23 – 3/31 Norovirus Royal Caribbean International Enchantment of the Seas 3/11 – 3/23 Norovirus Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Equinox 3/9 – 3/18 Norovirus Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Constellation 3/6 – 3/17 Norovirus Princess Cruises Ruby Princess 2/26 – 3/5 Norovirus Royal Caribbean International Jewel of the Seas 1/28 – 2/3 Norovirus Royal Caribbean International Brilliance of the Seas 1/16 – 1/21 Norovirus P&O Cruises Arcadia 1/3 – 4/13 Norovirus

There are several precautions one can take to lower the chances of contracting the virus. Hygiene plays an important role in preventing the spread of Norovirus and individuals should ensure they disinfect surfaces around them and wash their hands regularly. They should also avoid traveling during flu season and wash their laundry thoroughly in hot water.

As a precaution, the CDC has suggested that passengers follow certain protocols. If a passenger experiences any of the symptoms of the virus, they are advised to stay in their cabins and notify the medical team immediately.