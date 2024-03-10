How long does Oscars 2024 go on for? Duration and other details explored

As the excitement builds for the 96th Academy Awards, viewers may wonder how long the Oscars 2024 ceremony will last. The prestigious event, set to honor some of the top movies of 2023, promises an evening of glamor, entertainment, and celebration.

The Oscars 2024 are scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will reportedly last approximately three and a half hours, as per The Guardian. This year's event will commence an hour earlier than usual, with a 30-minute ABC pre-show beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

How to watch the Oscars 2024 and the pre-show?

In the US, the E! channel will kick off the festivities with Brunch at the Oscars followed by Live from the Red Carpet. ABC will then take over with The Oscars Red Carpet Show before the main event begins.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast of the Oscars 2024 on abc.com and the ABC App. Additionally, the event will be streamed live on various platforms, including FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T TV.

Who are the hosts of Oscars 2024?

Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host for the fourth time, bringing his wit and charm to the stage. This ties him with Jack Lemmon and Whoopi Goldberg, and leaves him trailing Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson, and Bob Hope.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough.

Who are the presenters at Oscars 2024?

The Oscars 2024 have announced an impressive list of presenters, including industry veterans and rising stars, ensuring that the ceremony is filled with memorable moments and surprises.

The star-studded lineup of presenters includes esteemed personalities such as Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, Emily Blunt, Sally Field, Ariana Grande, Ryan Gosling, Tim Robbins, Issa Rae, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, and Forest Whitaker.

Other presenters include Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Rockwell, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny. Chris Hemsworth, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Al Pacino, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, and Ramy Youssef will also present awards at the event.

The 96th Academy Awards are set to showcase the most notable films from 2023. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has received 10 nominations across categories, while Poor Things has been nominated for 11 awards. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has received eight nods and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is leading this year's nominations with 13 nods.

Viewers can tune in to watch the ceremony on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 7 pm ET.