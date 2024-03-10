Where is the Oscars 2024 held, (and can the normal public attend the event)? Explained

Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars 2024, which will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will be the fourth time the late-night talk show presenter will be hosting the year's star-studded event.

Oscars 24 will have 24 different award categories for the top 2023 movies. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, with 13 nominations for categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, will be the prime focus of this year's event.

This year's Oscars are different in that a film must meet two of the four inclusion and representation criteria to be considered for the top honor of Best Picture. The event airs on ABC one hour earlier than in previous years and on the first day of daylight saving time in the US.

Who can attend the Oscars 2024?

The famous Dolby Theatre has been the selected location for the Academy Awards for the last 20 years. Mostly, the A-list celebrities who stand the best chance of winning claim the coveted orchestra-level seats at the Dolby because they must be able to get to the stage early.

According to Michael Schulman of The New Yorker, the Dolby Theatre is a multitiered venue that can hold 3,300 guests, half of whom are presenters' or nominees' acquaintances. The other half, which may exceed 1000, are, he says, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Media persons also get tickets to cover the event, as Schulman reports. Then there are the so-called seat-fillers who fill in the seats of the stars who go to receive awards.

Can the normal public attend the Oscars 2024?

The 96th Academy Awards (image via abc@IMDb)

As per Schulman, if you are someone with an Academy connection, you can get a ticket and be able to attend the Oscars 2024 event. You can also attend if someone from the movie industry invites you.

It only happened in 1936 owing to the Screen Actors Guild boycott and in 1944 as an appreciation of World War II military efforts regular people were allowed to attend the Oscars.

Each year, the Academy selects about 700 participants from the general public through a lottery for the Red Carpet Fan Experience. If fortune favors you, you can sit in the front row on the bleachers that line the red carpet and meet and greet one of your heroes.

According to TV host and Journalist Dave Karger, fans can get lottery tickets, but that will only take them to the Red Carpet and not beyond that into the event. He stated:

"One thing is trying to apply for a lottery to get tickets to the red carpet, which does feature fans. But those folks aren't going into the theater."

Nominations of The Oscars 2024

The four films that will be in close competition this year at the star-studded event are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos' latest film Poor Things, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Oppenheimer has 13 nominations, while the others have 11, 10, and 8 nominations each.

Actors contending as the first-time nominees are Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, Barbie's America Ferrera, American Fiction's Sterling K Brown and Jeffery Wright, Sandra Hüller of Anatomy of a Fall, and Danielle Brooks of The Color Purple.

Watch the Oscars 2024 live on your local ABC station or with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. People in the UK can watch it live on ITV and ITVX.