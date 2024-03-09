How to watch the Oscars 2024? Live streaming channels and networks explored 

The Oscars 2024, formally referred to as the 96th Academy Awards, will continue to be an occasion for recognition of cinema brilliance. This prestigious event, slated to be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET, will celebrate outstanding achievements in cinema.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the event for a fourth time, offering unforgettable moments and star-studded conversations. Particularly notable nominees include Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, leading the field with 13 nominations, along with other fiercely anticipated films like Barbie, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Viewers may catch the Oscars live on ABC or stream on various platforms globally. From Australia to Europe, Asia to Latin America, viewers around the globe can view the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest and best-known awards show.

What are the live-streaming channels for Oscars 2024?

If you want to catch the Oscars 2024 live, tune in to ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET. Cable television subscribers can use ABC.com or the ABC app when logging in via their TV provider. Cord cutters can access live TV streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling's Blue plan, which comes with ABC.

ExpressVPN lets users outside of the USA safely access their on-demand TV streaming accounts. Additionally, you can watch for free with a five-day trial on DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, you could subscribe to Fubo, starting at $79.99 per month for the Pro package.

Other options include Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, which offer smooth playback, along with trials for new subscribers. If you don't have cable or streaming services, an over-the-air antenna is another cheaper way of watching the Oscars 2024.

Is there a way to watch the Oscars 2024 for free?

To watch the Oscars 2024 for free, sign up for a five-day trial on DirecTV Stream. The Entertainment package, which includes ABC and other channels, starts at $69.99 per month.

One option is to watch for free on ITV in the UK or to use a VPN to access the complimentary ITVX service from anywhere outside of the UK. Also, an over-the-air antenna can be used to stream ABC's broadcast free of charge within the United States, as well as other locally accessible channels.

Although some streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, offer trials to new subscribers, they typically charge $75 per month after the trial period ends.

What are the different ways to watch the Oscars 2024?

To watch the Oscars 2024, you can follow these different ways:

ABC : Tune in to ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET to watch the ceremony live on TV

: Tune in to ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET to watch the ceremony live on TV Cable subscription : If you have a cable subscription, you can watch on ABC.com or the ABC app by logging in with your TV provider

: If you have a cable subscription, you can watch on ABC.com or the ABC app by logging in with your TV provider Over-the-air antenna : Use an over-the-air antenna to stream the broadcast on ABC for free, along with other locally available channels

: Use an over-the-air antenna to stream the broadcast on ABC for free, along with other locally available channels Live TV streaming services : Subscribe to services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling's Blue plan that include ABC in their channel bundle

: Subscribe to services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling's Blue plan that include ABC in their channel bundle International viewers: Viewers outside the U.S. can use VPN services to access live TV streaming accounts securely or watch on local networks and platforms in their respective regions

So viewers have many options to tune in and take in the glitz of Hollywood's most prestigious awards show — Oscars 2024. This includes cable subscriptions, over-the-air antennas, and live TV streaming services.