As the entertainment world gets ready for the Oscars 2024 happening on March 10, 2024, there's a lot of excitement in the air. The experienced host, Jimmy Kimmel, is back to guide the star-studded event at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

There are some performances from actors like Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, and Emma Stone that fans can't wait for. Fans can now easily find all the important info about Kimmel's involvement, the nominations, and where to watch the 96th Academy Awards live.

It's promising to be a night full of sparkle, style, and honoring great movies. After the nominations were announced on January 23, 2024, by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, movie fans all over the world are excited to check out the categories and nominees.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2024?

Jimmy has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 (Image via IMDb)

Jimmy Kimmel is going to be hosting the 96th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars 2024, happening on March 10, 2024. This will be Kimmel's fourth time hosting, after doing it in 2017, 2018, and 2023. The grand event is happening at the famous Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Everyone can catch the Oscars live on ABC at 7 PM ET, and join in on the star-studded party. With Kimmel's sense of humor and charm and the excitement of Hollywood's finest stars, the Oscars 2024 will be an unforgettable party celebrating amazing movies.

Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for the fourth time (Images via IMDb)

Jimmy Kimmel, a famous TV personality, has made a big impression on awards show hosting. Ever since he first hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, Kimmel has won over audiences with his funny and charming personality. He's hosted the Oscars again in 2018 and will be hosting in 2023 and 2024.

But it's not just the Oscars - Kimmel has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, 2016, and 2020, showing he can entertain all kinds of people. He's been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, where he interviews important guests and shows off his comedy skills to people all over the world.

Kimmel has even done some voice acting in animated comedies like The Boss Baby series. With his friendly and quick-witted style, Jimmy Kimmel keeps audiences entertained and makes a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

When will the Oscars 2024 air?

The Oscars 2024 ceremony itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 4:00 PM PT at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Excitement extends beyond theaters, with nominated films broadcast on his various platforms including Oscar.com, Oscar.org, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The 96th Academy Awards will be aired in these time zones at:

Time Zone Time Date Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 PM March 10 Central Time (CT) 7:00 PM March 10 Mountain Time (MT) 6:00 PM March 10 Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 PM March 10 British Time (BST) 1:00 AM March 11 Central European Time (CET) 2:00 AM March 11 Eastern European Time (EET) 3:00 AM March 11 Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30 AM March 11

The long-awaited announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominations happened on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET. In the fancy Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles, actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid were the ones to reveal the nominees, celebrating remarkable movies from 2023, like Oppenheimer and Barbie.

It can also be watched on ABC's Good Morning America and ABC News Live. As anticipation builds, the Oscars 2024 promises a night to remember, featuring a stellar lineup of nominees such as Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Emma Stone, and more.

Where can I watch the Oscars 2024?

The 2024 Oscars, also known as the 96th Academy Awards, will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Catch the live broadcast on ABC from 7 to 10:30 PM EDT, which is an hour earlier than usual.

If one is watching from in the UK, the Oscars 2024 will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX starting at 11 PM GMT. It's been almost twenty years since the Academy Awards were last shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can also stream the ceremony on ABC News Live and Disney+. For those who prefer online, check out Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or the Academy's social media channels like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

As the anticipation builds, the Oscar Awards 2024, scheduled to air live on ABC on March 10, 2024, at 7 PM EST/4 PM PT, promises a night of celebration and recognition for these outstanding performances in the realm of film.

